Iowa high school football final scores, results from Week 2

Here’s the scores from Week 2 around Iowa. This story will update frequently as final scores become available.

Friday’s games

AC/GC 34, Woodward-Granger 30

Algona 27, Clear Lake 16

Aplington-Parkersburg 34, Osage 17

Baxter 64, Melcher-Dallas 0

Bishop Garrigan 32, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 14

Bondurant Farrar 21, Dallas Center-Grimes 14

Burlington 35, Keokuk 21

57 Cedar Falls, Waterloo, West 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, West Delaware, Manchester 7

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 34, Bettendorf 0

Cedar Rapids, Washington 41, Marion 13

Centerville 24, Albia 0

Central Lee, Donnellson 34, Eldon Cardinal 14

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Belmond-Klemme 0

Clarke, Osceola 57, Colfax-Mingo 0

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 55, Highland, Riverside 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 77, Woodward Academy 14

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 31, Winterset 14

Davis County, Bloomfield 26, Van Buren, Keosauqua 14

22 Denison-Schleswig, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Denver 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

Des Moines Christian 48, Des Moines, Hoover 7

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 48, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 8

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45, Waukee Northwest 19

East Union, 53 Afton, 6 Lamoni

Easton Valley def. Central Elkader, forfeits

Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Springville 7

Fort Madison 17, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Fremont Mills, Tabor 42, Stanton 6

Gilbert 27, Carroll 14

Greene County 61, Perry 0

Grundy Center 17, Dike-New Hartford 14

Harlan 63, Grinnell 6

Harris-Lake Park 49, Northwood-Kensett 0

Humboldt 37, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Independence 13, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Indianola 31, Glenwood 17

Iowa City High 77, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Iowa City Liberty High School 25, Linn-Mar, Marion 14

Iowa City West 35, Muscatine 21

Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Winfield-Mount Union 52

Johnston 24, Urbandale 7

Kingsley-Pierson 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 19

Lewis Central 28, Carlisle 21

Lisbon 47, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Lynnville-Sully 50, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 60, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 34, Unity Christian 7

Madrid 32, Belle Plaine 26

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38, South Winneshiek, Calmar 8

Mediapolis 36, Tipton 0

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 23, Sigourney-Keota 20

Montezuma 68, Grand View Christian 26

Moravia 76, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 64

Mount Vernon 17, Solon 14

Murray 36, Seymour 6

Newton 27, PCM, Monroe 13

North Butler, Greene 35, North Union 6

North Fayette Valley 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

North Polk, Alleman 24, Pella 7

North Scott, Eldridge 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 7

OA-BCIG 42, Storm Lake 0

Ogden 55, Wayne, Corydon 12

Omaha South, Neb. 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Oskaloosa 28, Knoxville 6

PAC-LM 30, South Central Calhoun 6

Pleasant Valley 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 40, Dubuque, Senior 20

Red Oak 42, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Regina, Iowa City 49, West Liberty 14

Roland-Story, 47 Story City, East Marshall, 7 LeGrand

Ruthven-Ayrshire 50, Glidden-Ralston 8

15 Sibley-Ocheyedan, Okoboji, Milford 6

South O’Brien, Paullina 17, Sheldon 0

Southeast Valley 28, Emmetsburg 14

Southeast Warren, 59 Liberty Center, 22 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove

Spirit Lake 47, Forest City 0

St. Mary’s, 60 Remsen, River Valley, Correctionville 6

Treynor 34, Tri-Center, Neola 22

Tripoli 58, Riceville 16

Underwood 59, Clarinda 22

Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Oelwein 0

WACO, Wayland 60, HLV, Victor 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Washington 54, Mount Pleasant 20

Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Crestwood, Cresco 0

Webster City 54, Boone 0

West Bend-Mallard 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 22

West Branch 34, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 13

West Hancock, Britt 42, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7

West Lyon, Inwood 43, Estherville Lincoln Central 14

West Marshall, State Center 35, Nevada 31

West Sioux 58, Sioux Center 14

Westwood, Sloan 26, IKM-Manning 18

Williamsburg 18, Van Meter 13

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Logan-Magnolia 6

Thursday’s games

Clinton 50, Davenport, Central 27

Collins-Maxwell 56, GMG, Garwin 6

Sioux City, West 35, South Sioux City, Neb. 33