Iowa high school football final scores, results from Week 2
Here’s the scores from Week 2 around Iowa. This story will update frequently as final scores become available.
Friday’s games
AC/GC 34, Woodward-Granger 30
Algona 27, Clear Lake 16
Aplington-Parkersburg 34, Osage 17
Baxter 64, Melcher-Dallas 0
Bishop Garrigan 32, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 14
Bondurant Farrar 21, Dallas Center-Grimes 14
Burlington 35, Keokuk 21
57 Cedar Falls, Waterloo, West 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, West Delaware, Manchester 7
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 34, Bettendorf 0
Cedar Rapids, Washington 41, Marion 13
Centerville 24, Albia 0
Central Lee, Donnellson 34, Eldon Cardinal 14
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Belmond-Klemme 0
Clarke, Osceola 57, Colfax-Mingo 0
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 55, Highland, Riverside 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 77, Woodward Academy 14
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 31, Winterset 14
Davis County, Bloomfield 26, Van Buren, Keosauqua 14
22 Denison-Schleswig, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Denver 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Des Moines Christian 48, Des Moines, Hoover 7
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 48, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 8
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45, Waukee Northwest 19
East Union, 53 Afton, 6 Lamoni
Easton Valley def. Central Elkader, forfeits
Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Springville 7
Fort Madison 17, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Fremont Mills, Tabor 42, Stanton 6
Gilbert 27, Carroll 14
Greene County 61, Perry 0
Grundy Center 17, Dike-New Hartford 14
Harlan 63, Grinnell 6
Harris-Lake Park 49, Northwood-Kensett 0
Humboldt 37, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Independence 13, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Indianola 31, Glenwood 17
Iowa City High 77, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Iowa City Liberty High School 25, Linn-Mar, Marion 14
Iowa City West 35, Muscatine 21
Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Winfield-Mount Union 52
Johnston 24, Urbandale 7
Kingsley-Pierson 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 19
Lewis Central 28, Carlisle 21
Lisbon 47, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Lynnville-Sully 50, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 34, Unity Christian 7
Madrid 32, Belle Plaine 26
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38, South Winneshiek, Calmar 8
Mediapolis 36, Tipton 0
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 23, Sigourney-Keota 20
Montezuma 68, Grand View Christian 26
Moravia 76, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 64
Mount Vernon 17, Solon 14
Murray 36, Seymour 6
Newton 27, PCM, Monroe 13
North Butler, Greene 35, North Union 6
North Fayette Valley 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
North Polk, Alleman 24, Pella 7
North Scott, Eldridge 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 7
OA-BCIG 42, Storm Lake 0
Ogden 55, Wayne, Corydon 12
Omaha South, Neb. 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Oskaloosa 28, Knoxville 6
PAC-LM 30, South Central Calhoun 6
Pleasant Valley 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 40, Dubuque, Senior 20
Red Oak 42, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Regina, Iowa City 49, West Liberty 14
Roland-Story, 47 Story City, East Marshall, 7 LeGrand
Ruthven-Ayrshire 50, Glidden-Ralston 8
15 Sibley-Ocheyedan, Okoboji, Milford 6
South O’Brien, Paullina 17, Sheldon 0
Southeast Valley 28, Emmetsburg 14
Southeast Warren, 59 Liberty Center, 22 Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Spirit Lake 47, Forest City 0
St. Mary’s, 60 Remsen, River Valley, Correctionville 6
Treynor 34, Tri-Center, Neola 22
Tripoli 58, Riceville 16
Underwood 59, Clarinda 22
Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Oelwein 0
WACO, Wayland 60, HLV, Victor 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Washington 54, Mount Pleasant 20
Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Webster City 54, Boone 0
West Bend-Mallard 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 22
West Branch 34, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 13
West Hancock, Britt 42, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7
West Lyon, Inwood 43, Estherville Lincoln Central 14
West Marshall, State Center 35, Nevada 31
West Sioux 58, Sioux Center 14
Westwood, Sloan 26, IKM-Manning 18
Williamsburg 18, Van Meter 13
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Logan-Magnolia 6
Thursday’s games
Clinton 50, Davenport, Central 27
Collins-Maxwell 56, GMG, Garwin 6
Sioux City, West 35, South Sioux City, Neb. 33