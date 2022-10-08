Iowa high school football final scores from Week 7

It’s Week 7 of Iowa high school football. Here’s our running list of scores as they come in.

Friday’s Iowa high school football scores

AHSTW, Avoca 40, Logan-Magnolia 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7

Bedford 50, Stanton 6

Belle Plaine 42, Pekin 7

Benton Community 28, Assumption, Davenport 14

Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 6

CAM, Anita 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

Cedar Falls 34, Dubuque, Hempstead 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Clear Creek-Amana 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 44, Davenport, West 0

Center Point-Urbana 21, South Tama County, Tama 0

Centerville 30, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 14

68 Central City, West Central, 24 Maynard

Central Lyon 42, Sheldon 0

Cherokee, Washington 34, Okoboji, Milford 28

Clarke, Osceola 20, Red Oak 6

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Postville 0

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 69, Saydel 0

Davenport, North 39, Davenport, Central 0

Denison-Schleswig 13, LeMars 7

Denver 30, Dike-New Hartford 20

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Ames 7

East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

52 East Mills, East Union, 6 Afton

Emmetsburg 27, Ridge View 0

English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 8

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 7

Fort Dodge 50, Storm Lake 17

Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 0

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20

Grand View Christian 57, Melcher-Dallas 20

Greene County def. Shenandoah, forfeits

Grinnell 42, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0

Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 8

Harlan 42, ADM, Adel 7

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 55, Hinton 20

Humboldt 31, Gilbert 6

Iowa City Liberty High School 49, Fort Madison 0

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42, Treynor 7

Lawton-Bronson 20, IKM-Manning 13

Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Mary 18

Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Ottumwa 7

Lisbon 48, Highland, Riverside 8

MFL-Mar-Mac 33, Cascade,Western Dubuque 20

MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Carroll 0

Marion 14, Decorah 13

Moravia 61, Lamoni 6

Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0

Nashua-Plainfield 42, AGWSR, Ackley 8

New Hampton 28, Forest City 18

New London 58, Lone Tree 21

Newell-Fonda 62, Glidden-Ralston 6

North Butler, Greene 19, Lake Mills 14

North Fayette Valley 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

North Linn, Troy Mills 35, Hudson 0

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Clinton 7

Norwalk def. Perry, forfeits

OA-BCIG 42, Estherville Lincoln Central 19

Pella 49, Oskaloosa 0

Pella Christian 63, Eldon Cardinal 0

Pleasant Valley 51, Iowa City High 21

Ruthven-Ayrshire 66, Bishop Garrigan 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12

53 Sigourney-Keota, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Sioux Center 29, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Sioux City, East 65th, Des Moines, East 16th

53 South Hardin, East Marshall, 20 LeGrand

South O’Brien, Paullina 13, Akron-Westfield 12

Southeast Polk 41, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0

Southeast Valley 36, PAC-LM 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Murray 0

Southwest Valley 49, Riverside, Oakland 21

Spencer 49, Webster City 40

Spirit Lake 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56, Sidney 23

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 54, Northwood-Kensett 26

St. Mary’s, Remsen 75, Ar-We-Va, Westside 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Beckman, Dyersville 7

Underwood 56, West Monona 0

62 Urbandale, Sioux City, West 6th

Van Meter 63, Interstate 35, Truro 7

WACO, Wayland 43, Winfield-Mount Union 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Oelwein 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41, North Tama, Traer 0

Waterloo, West 42, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 3

Waukon 50, Jesup 8

West Branch 23, Regina, Iowa City 0

West Hancock, Britt 32, Saint Ansgar 0

West Harrison, 35 Mondamin, 26 Audubon

West Lyon, Inwood 24, Unity Christian 6

West Marshall, State Center 41, Roland-Story, Story City 7

West Sioux 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan ​​14

Western Christian 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Westwood, Sloan 48, Missouri Valley 16

Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 36, Tri-Center, Neola 34, OT

Woodward-Granger 49, South Central Calhoun 20

Thursday’s Iowa high school football scores

Johnston 27, Sioux City, North 6th