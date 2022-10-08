Iowa high school football final scores from Week 7
It’s Week 7 of Iowa high school football. Here’s our running list of scores as they come in.
Friday’s Iowa high school football scores
AHSTW, Avoca 40, Logan-Magnolia 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7
Bedford 50, Stanton 6
Belle Plaine 42, Pekin 7
Benton Community 28, Assumption, Davenport 14
Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 6
CAM, Anita 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
Cedar Falls 34, Dubuque, Hempstead 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Clear Creek-Amana 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 44, Davenport, West 0
Center Point-Urbana 21, South Tama County, Tama 0
Centerville 30, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 14
68 Central City, West Central, 24 Maynard
Central Lyon 42, Sheldon 0
Cherokee, Washington 34, Okoboji, Milford 28
Clarke, Osceola 20, Red Oak 6
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Postville 0
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 69, Saydel 0
Davenport, North 39, Davenport, Central 0
Denison-Schleswig 13, LeMars 7
Denver 30, Dike-New Hartford 20
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Ames 7
East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
52 East Mills, East Union, 6 Afton
Emmetsburg 27, Ridge View 0
English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 8
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 7
Fort Dodge 50, Storm Lake 17
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 0
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20
Grand View Christian 57, Melcher-Dallas 20
Greene County def. Shenandoah, forfeits
Grinnell 42, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 8
Harlan 42, ADM, Adel 7
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 55, Hinton 20
Humboldt 31, Gilbert 6
Iowa City Liberty High School 49, Fort Madison 0
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42, Treynor 7
Lawton-Bronson 20, IKM-Manning 13
Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Mary 18
Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Ottumwa 7
Lisbon 48, Highland, Riverside 8
MFL-Mar-Mac 33, Cascade,Western Dubuque 20
MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Carroll 0
Marion 14, Decorah 13
Moravia 61, Lamoni 6
Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0
Nashua-Plainfield 42, AGWSR, Ackley 8
New Hampton 28, Forest City 18
New London 58, Lone Tree 21
Newell-Fonda 62, Glidden-Ralston 6
North Butler, Greene 19, Lake Mills 14
North Fayette Valley 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
North Linn, Troy Mills 35, Hudson 0
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Clinton 7
Norwalk def. Perry, forfeits
OA-BCIG 42, Estherville Lincoln Central 19
Pella 49, Oskaloosa 0
Pella Christian 63, Eldon Cardinal 0
Pleasant Valley 51, Iowa City High 21
Ruthven-Ayrshire 66, Bishop Garrigan 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12
53 Sigourney-Keota, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Sioux Center 29, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Sioux City, East 65th, Des Moines, East 16th
53 South Hardin, East Marshall, 20 LeGrand
South O’Brien, Paullina 13, Akron-Westfield 12
Southeast Polk 41, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0
Southeast Valley 36, PAC-LM 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Murray 0
Southwest Valley 49, Riverside, Oakland 21
Spencer 49, Webster City 40
Spirit Lake 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56, Sidney 23
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 54, Northwood-Kensett 26
St. Mary’s, Remsen 75, Ar-We-Va, Westside 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Beckman, Dyersville 7
Underwood 56, West Monona 0
62 Urbandale, Sioux City, West 6th
Van Meter 63, Interstate 35, Truro 7
WACO, Wayland 43, Winfield-Mount Union 0
Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Oelwein 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41, North Tama, Traer 0
Waterloo, West 42, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 3
Waukon 50, Jesup 8
West Branch 23, Regina, Iowa City 0
West Hancock, Britt 32, Saint Ansgar 0
West Harrison, 35 Mondamin, 26 Audubon
West Lyon, Inwood 24, Unity Christian 6
West Marshall, State Center 41, Roland-Story, Story City 7
West Sioux 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Western Christian 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Westwood, Sloan 48, Missouri Valley 16
Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 36, Tri-Center, Neola 34, OT
Woodward-Granger 49, South Central Calhoun 20
Thursday’s Iowa high school football scores
Johnston 27, Sioux City, North 6th