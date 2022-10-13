Iowa high school football district, playoff breakdowns ahead of Week 8

Week 8 is the regular season finale for Iowa’s smaller football classes.

Next week, the postseason begins.

Here, we’ll look at who’s already qualified and what needs to happen for others to punch their playoff tickets this week around the state.

Unlike the largest three classes, there is no RPI poll for Class 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Player teams. The Iowa High School Athletic Association opted instead for traditional district standings and formats, meaning the last few weeks have helped shape the playoff fields.

In 2A, 1A, and A, the top four teams in each of the eight districts qualify for the playoffs, with various tiebreakers to help sort out any messes, making a field of 32 playoff teams. In 8-Player, the top three teams in each of the 10 districts qualify, plus the two best teams that finished outside the top three in their respective districts, for, again, 32 playoff teams.

Below, we go class-by-class, then district-by-district, and look at who’s already in and any potential scenarios as other teams continue to compete for postseason positioning.

Class 2A

District 1

  • Central Lyon, 7-0, 4-0
  • West Lyon, 5-2, 3-1
  • Sheldon, 4-3, 2-2
  • Unity Christian, 2-5, 2-2

These four teams are in. Sheldon plays Unity Christian this week to decide who finishes third and fourth.

District 2

  • Spirit Lake, 7-0, 4-0
  • OABCIG, 6-1, 3-1
  • Estherville Lincoln Central, 3-4, 2-2
  • Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 5-2, 2-2

These four teams are in. If OABCIG beats CGD, they finish second and CGD takes fourth. If CGD wins, a tiebreaker comes into play, pending ELC’s result against Pocahontas Area.

District 3

  • Osage, 5-2, 4-0
  • New Hampton, 6-1, 3-1
  • Crestwood, 5-2, 3-1
  • Clear Lake, 3-4, 2-2

