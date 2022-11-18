Iowa high school football 2A championship: Central Lyon wins

CEDAR FALLS — In a battle that featured two teams led by future Hawkeye football players, Zach Lutmer’s Central Lyon team muscled through Derek Weisskopf’s Williamsburg Raiders in the Class 2A state Championship game.

The Lions capped a perfect 13-0 season with a 10-6 win over Williamsburg on Friday morning at the UNI-Dome. Lutmer, like he has each of the last three years, played a starring role, rushing for 140 yards and throwing for another 85 to give Central Lyon its fourth state football title, and first since 2006.

What began as a defensive rock fight quickly morphed into a dominant game of ball control by Central Lyon. After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions marched 86 yards in 18 plays that took up the final 9 minutes, 21 seconds of the first half and ended with a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-0 Halftime lead.

Then the Lions opened the third quarter with a 15-play, 90-yard drive that ended with Lutmer hitting Reece Vander Zee for a 30-yard touchdown for a 10-0 lead. After the Lions mustered just 24 yards on their first 13 plays, they racked up 176 on their next 33 and melted a combined 18:21 off the game clock in the process.

Williamsburg Struck fast in response, with a three-play, 69-yard drive to close within 10-6. Rayce Heitman rushed for 4 yards, then hauled in back-to-back receptions, for 31 yards and 34 yards, respectively. The latter went for a touchdown, giving the Raiders life late in the third quarter.

That life didn’t last. Because of Central Lyon’s ball-control offense, Williamsburg ran just 26 Offensive plays all game, while Central Lyon ran 65 for 285 total yards, including 200 on the ground. Weisskopf, who hauled in eight catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Williamsburg’s 31-7 semifinal win over Dubuque Wahlert, did not record any Offensive stats against Central Lyon, often drawing Lutmer or Vander Zee as his primary defenders.

Defensively, Weisskopf did all he could to keep Williamsburg in the game. They led all players with 10.5 tackles. But Central Lyon’s bruising Offensive line, which averages 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds across the trenches, was too much for the Raiders, who ended the year 12-1 overall.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.