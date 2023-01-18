Iowa Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2023 announced

The Iowa Golf Hall of Fame will be inducting four members, bringing the total number in the Hall of Fame to 96. Those four are Joe Palmer, Jim Curell, Doug Dunakey and Kevin Beard. Palmer, of Norwalk, has been described as a fierce competitor. Curell, known as “the Legend,” was a household name on the Iowa golf scene for over 50 years. Curell, of Boone, died in April 2020. Dunakey, originally from Waterloo, started turning heads on the golf course at an early age and is one of the first to come out of his hometown’s biggest event. Ankeny’s Kevin Beard not only was a familiar face at Otter Creek Golf Course and Ankeny Country Club for over 25 years, but also helped shape countless junior golfers into some of the state’s best. For more information on the induction and members, visit the Iowa Golf Association’s Iowa Golf Hall of Fame site.