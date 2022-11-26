Iowa football’s Nebraska loss likely dashes Big Ten West title hopes

IOWA CITY − One win from back-to-back Big Ten West division titles, Iowa football met a familiar foe in the final game of the regular season: Nebraska.

The annual Heroes Game between the two rivals came with extra implications in 2022. The Hawkeyes had an opportunity to walk off the field at Kinnick Stadium with two trophies: one for the game and the other for the Big Ten West division title.

But Iowa’s improbable run to the Big Ten Championship game fell short on Friday as a lopsided first half prevented the Hawkeyes from ending the regular season with five straight wins. Nebraska defeated Iowa 24-17 to break a seven-game losing streak in the series and give Iowa a sour taste before its next game, whenever that may be.

