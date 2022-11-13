Iowa football secures commitment from 3-star 2023 WR Jarrett Buie

Iowa football Landed another commitment in the 2023 class from 3-star wide receiver Jarriett Buie Jr. on Saturday.

He gets his namesake from father Jarriett Buie Sr., who played college football at USF and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 6-foot-3, 182-pound senior out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Twitter. In addition to Iowa, Buie held offers from Arkansas State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Duke, Iowa State, James Madison, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Toledo, USF and West Virginia, according to 247Sports.

Iowa offered Buie in July and he visited Iowa City on October 29 for the Hawkeyes game against Northwestern. Buie won the state championship last season when Jesuit posted a perfect 15-0 record. The Tigers have a 7-4 record this year, with Jesuit’s most recent win coming Friday against St. Petersburg, 52-0, in the playoffs.

He leads the Tigers with 505 receiving yards and five touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Buie averages 15.3 yards per reception and 50.5 yards per game. On the defensive side, he has 11 total tackles and 3 quarterback hurries.

Buie is the 20th player to commit to Iowa’s 2023 class and the first player specifically listed as a wide receiver. Marion’s Alex Mota is listed as an athlete but could fill a receiver role for the Hawkeyes. Prior to Buie’s commitment, Kirk Ferentz’s recruiting class was ranked 28th in the nation.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.