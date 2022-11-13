Iowa Football Recruiting: Florida WR Jarriett Buie, Jr. Commits to Hawkeyes

It was a big day for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. Our most hated rival, Purdue, kicked off the day with a win over the Illinois Fighting Illini to open the door for a challenger for the Big Ten West. Then the Hawkeyes took down border rival Wisconsin to position themselves in the driver’s seat for the West title if they can win their next two games.

They followed that up Saturday evening with some continued momentum on the recruiting trail. Just over a week after Florida RB Kamari Moulton (and Nebraska OL Kaden Pieper) committed to the Hawkeyes, Iowa once again dipped into the Sunshine state for a skill position player as Tampa wide receiver Jarriett Buie announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Saturday evening.

Buie is an intriguing prospect out of Tampa Jesuit, the same high school as former Hawkeye and current New York Giant Dane Belton. At 6’3” and 190 pounds, he has prototypical size for Iowa’s X receiver spot previously filled by the likes of Brandon Smith and currently played by Brody Brecht.

To go with the height, Buie has solid speed on the outside. On film, he shows a robust route tree for a player with his size and speed, and demonstrates an ability to use both to his advantage. He’s able to utilize his big frame to high point passes in traffic and come down with catches among smaller Defenders while also showing an ability to simply outrun those Defenders on the edge or in the open field.

As a junior at Jesuit, Buie caught 32 passes for 402 yards and 5 TD en route to a 15-0 record and Florida 6A state title. This year, Buie has tallied 505 yards and 5 receiving TDs on 33 catches through the regular season, as well as a punt return touchdown.

The performance on the field has earned Buie offers from Iowa State, Boston College, Duke, South Florida, Toledo and others. The son of former South Florida and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jarrett Buie, Sr. Is rated as a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals.

Talking with HawkeyeReportBuie said he felt like Iowa wanted him more than other suitors and positioned him better for life after football.

I committed to Iowa because I feel like they really want me there. During the visit and talking with the coaches, they taught me valuable life lessons that I can apply to every day scenarios and that will especially benefit my future. Seeing how well everything is organized from the facilities to the meetings, they will help me become a better player. Also, I can count on the loyalty of the coaches being that Coach Ferentz has been there for so long.

The addition of Buie takes the Hawkeyes to 20 total commitments in the class of 2023. He joins the aforementioned Moulton as prospects from the state of Florida. They joined Mario’s native Alex Mota as wide receivers in this class. His addition jumps Iowa up to 22nd nationally according to Rivals and 27th per 247 Sports.

Welcome aboard Jarrett Buie!

Jarrett Buie, WR

Ht: 6’3”

Wt: 190 lbs

Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit)

Stars: 247 Sports – 3; Rivals – 3

