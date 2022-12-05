Iowa football offseason roster changes: Tracking transfers, NFL Draft decisions Entering 2023

Iowa Hawkeyes head Coach Kirk Ferentz (left) looks on as players prepare to take the field before a game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (Nick Rohlman/ The Gazette)

December and January will be key months for the Iowa football roster.

The first 45-day window of the transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, and it is increasingly becoming a key part of how college football rosters are constructed across the country.

Others will be making decisions about whether to declare for the NFL Draft or whether to use extra COVID-19 years of eligibility. The first day 2023 recruits can sign with their future school also is later this month.

The Gazette is tracking Iowa football’s transfer arrivals and departures, NFL Draft decisions, extra COVID-19 Eligibility decisions and more.

Transferring out

The following Iowa players have entered the transfer portal. It is possible for a player to exit the Portal and return to Iowa.

December 2 —Running back Gavin Williams announced plans to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

December 2 — Wide receiver Arland Bruce IV announced plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

December 1 — Wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced plans to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Nov. 29 — Offensive lineman Josh Volka Cedar Rapids native, announced plans to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Nov. 29 — Backup quarterback Alex Padilla entered the Portal as a Graduate transfer with two years of Eligibility remaining.

Transferring in

December 1 — Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara committed to Iowa. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

NFL Draft decisions

Possible NFL prospects who are still underclassmen will have until Jan. 16 to decide whether to enter the NFL Draft. Check back here later for NFL Draft decisions.

Extra COVID-19 Eligibility decisions

Many Seniors have an option to return for an extra year of Eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s legislation intended to make up for the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on teams’ seasons in 2020-21.

Riley Moss already used his extra COVID-19 year in 2022 while the rest of the senior class has decisions looming.

Check back here later to see which Iowa players plan to use their extra year of eligibility.

Class of 2023 recruits

Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class is headlined by five-star Southeast Polk Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor. He took an official visit to Oregon after his commitment to Iowa, but 247Sports and Rivals both project him to still go to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have 20 verbal commitments as of Dec. 5, excluding preferred walk-ons. The first day recruits can sign with a school is Dec. 21.

Rivals Ranks Iowa’s 2023 class as 20th in the country, and 247Sports Ranks the class as 25th, as of Dec. 5.

Here are the verbal commitments, organized by how many stars they have from Rivals:

Five stars:

OL Kadyn Proctor (Pleasant Hill, Iowa)

Four stars:

OL Trevor Lauck (Indianapolis)

Three stars:

DL Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk)

LB Ben Kueter (Iowa City)

QB Marco Lainez (Princeton, NJ)

DL Chase Brackney (Englewood, Colo.)

WR Alex Mota (Marion)

OL Leighton Jones (Brownsburg, Ind.)

DB John Nestor (Chicago)

DB Zach Lutmer (Rock Rapids)

DB Aidan Hall (Harlan)

OL Cannon Leonard (Gilman, Ill.)

TE Zach Ortwerth (St. Louis)

DL Kenneth Merrieweather (Detroit)

DB Kahlil Tate (Chicago)

DL Anterio Thompson (Council Bluffs)

RB Kamari Moulton (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

WR Jarrett Buie (Tampa, Fla.)

WR Dayton Howard (Kansas City, Mo.)

Two stars:

OL Kade Pieper (Norfolk, Neb.)

Comments: [email protected]