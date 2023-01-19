Iowa Football Offers Christian Pierce

When you field one of the nation’s top defenses annually, you turn heads. That reach includes the recruiting trail.

Doors open early and often for Iowa Football when it comes to prospects on that side of the ball. It’s the case with standout 2025 Illinois linebacker Christian Pierce, who reported a Hawkeye Scholarship offer on Wednesday.

“I was very grateful to receive an offer from Iowa for their obvious success throughout the years. Also, their defense is very dominant,” he told HN.

