Iowa Football Notes: Moving On from Proctor

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa football Coach Kirk Ferentz did his usual National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, and while there were plenty of questions about who the Hawkeyes did get, there was also talk of the one Recruit who got away.

Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, who had been committed to Iowa before flipping to Alabama on Tuesday, signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

Not getting the five-star recruit was the topic of discussion this week after Proctor visited Alabama, but Ferentz had his reasons for not considering it a defeat.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button