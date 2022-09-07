Iowa Football Notebook: Hearing the Boo Birds

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Kirk Ferentz heard the boos, and he figures his players did, too.

There was plenty of uneasiness at Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State last Saturday, and with each misstep on offense the booing got louder.

Ferentz said on Tuesday that it is something to be expected in today’s game.

“I haven’t asked anybody, but everybody on the team is human, so I’m sure they hear it,” the Iowa Coach said during his Weekly press conference. “I’m going to say it’s unfortunate, but it’s just… it is what it is. It’s sports and that’s the world we live in today.”

