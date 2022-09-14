Iowa Football Looking for Answers on Offense

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Maybe it was the rumbling from the Eastbound Iowa Interstate train that was passing the Iowa football building that prompted Coach Kirk Ferentz to make a Railroad reference on why the Hawkeyes will start quarterback Spencer Petras in Saturday’s game against Nevada at Kinnick Stadium.

“We’re not trying to drive this train off the road by any stretch,” Ferentz said Tuesday. “It’s not an intentional derailment.”

Iowa’s offense has been a slow-moving freight train in the first two weeks of the season, lumbering along with limited cargo. The Hawkeyes (1-1) have just one field goal and one touchdown, and at just 316 yards in the first two games of the season look like a short-line Railroad instead of a Transcontinental express.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button