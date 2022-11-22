Iowa Football: Are you Headed to Indianapolis with the Hawkeyes?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Hawkeye fans find themselves in a strange place this week of Thanksgiving. Iowa is currently sitting at 7-4 overall and atop the Big Ten West standings. It’s a far cry from the 3-4 record and last place the Hawkeyes were in just a month ago. And with that fall to below .500 came feelings of frustration and calls for action. Namely, calls to bench Spencer Petras and fire Brian Ferentz.

Now, it’s not that all is forgiven or even that it’s forgotten, but the Hawkeyes are one win away from a second straight Divisional title and dwelling on those past emotions seems silly. Those feelings and questions about the future of certain staffers can and should be shelved until after the season is over. Here and now, it’s about here and now.

The Hawkeyes face off with a familiar foe this week and one that has struggled mightily against Iowa. It’s a Trophy game with pride, bragging rights and that recently created Heroes Trophy on the line. The pessimistic side of Hawkeye fans may feel like this is the perfect spot for Iowa to undo what was done a year ago and fall all over themselves to lose the West. The optimists might think back to 2008 and that great finish on the back of an historic run by Shonn Greene that set up a Magical 2009.

So we want to know from you all, what do you expect on Friday? Will the Hawkeyes pull this out? And if they do, do they deserve to be ranked? Currently, the Hawkeyes are the fifth team receiving votes. There is only one team currently in the top-25 with 4 losses, but they won’t be playing in a conference championship game.

More broadly, how do you feel about this season? Despite the early struggles, 8-4 and a West title would have likely appeased most fans at the end of the year. Are you happy with that?

And what are your thoughts about heading back to Indianapolis? Will you be making the trip if Iowa is playing for a title? Let your voice be heard!