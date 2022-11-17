Iowa Football: Are the Hawkeyes Headed Back to Indy?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This Iowa football season has been an absolute roller coaster. Less than a month ago, the discussion at most water coolers and on message boards was largely about who should be fired for the miserable direction the season was headed. Iowa was under .500 that year and at the very bottom of the Big Ten West standings.

Now Iowa enters a Showdown for Floyd of Rosedale tied for first place in the West and Bowl eligible. The Hawkeyes are officially in the driver’s seat for the West with Illinois now facing a trip to Ann Arbor where DraftKings Sportsbook has them as 18-point underdogs to the Michigan Wolverines. Iowa owns the tiebreaker with Purdue and a win over Minnesota on Saturday would put the Hawkeyes alone with the aforementioned Boilermakers in the Big Ten West standings.

But getting past the Gophers will be no easy task. Minnesota, for their part, is still alive in the West as well. Unlike Iowa, they lost to Purdue and thus need the Boilers to lose to either Northwestern or Indiana to win the West, but they will be playing for that chance and Floyd on Saturday.

So we want to know, Hawkeye fans, what you think will happen both on Saturday and the rest of the way. Can Iowa win on the road this weekend despite being 3-point underdogs to the Gophers? And if they do, will they get the help they need from Illinois? Who will win the West and just how many wins will the Hawkeyes finish with in 2023?

