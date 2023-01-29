Iowa football adds graduate-transfer Offensive lineman

More Veteran help is on the way for Iowa’s Offensive line.

The Hawkeyes picked up their second addition from the NCAA transfer Portal up front on Sunday when Miami of Ohio center Rusty Feth committed to the Hawkeyes.

Feth’s addition signals yet another acknowledgment from the football coaching staff that the offensive line’s poor performance in 2022 was unacceptable. Iowa struggled to protect its quarterbacks, allowing 277 sack yards (ranking 120th out of 131 FBS teams) − a stat that is saying something considering the Hawkeyes attempted only 349 passes, 100th in the country. The Hawkeyes also averaged 2.92 yards per carry, 127th in FBS.

Center and right tackle were the Hawkeyes’ biggest issues last season, and they’ve now addressed both with veteran help. The Hawkeyes previously added Daijon Parker, a graduate transfer from Saginaw Valley State who was previously committed to Virginia. Parker is already on campus and expected to contend for the right tackle spot, which was held down last season by Connor Colby, Jack Plumb and Nick DeJong.

Previously:Hawkeyes flip transfer Portal Offensive lineman Daijon Parker from Virginia

Now Feth comes aboard and instantly becomes the most experienced Offensive lineman on the roster. Feth was a second-team all-Mid-American Conference choice this past season for the RedHawks. He has started 34 career games at Miami, nine at guard and the last 25 at center. A senior with one year of eligibility remaining, Feth spent his first two years at Miami with George Barnett as his position coach. Barnett has been Iowa’s offensive line coach the past two seasons.

Feth will arrive in June after graduating from Miami. He is expected to initially slot in at guard, with Iowa still feeling good about Logan Jones’ development at center. But Feth’s addition gives Iowa some more up-front flexibility, too.