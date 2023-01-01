Iowa Defense Dominates Music City Bowl

BOX SCORE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mark Stoops had a fitting description for Iowa’s 21-0 win over his Kentucky team in Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

“I think Iowa won today by being Iowa,” the Wildcats’ Coach said, and really, there was no better way to say it.

Iowa’s defense tossed a shutout, the first in the bowl’s history.

Two of the Hawkeyes’ touchdowns came on second-quarter interception returns — a 52-yarder by Xavier Nwankpa and a 14-yarder by Cooper DeJean.

