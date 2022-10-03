Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll

By The Associated PressOctober 3, 2022 GMT

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A














Record Pts Prv
1. Pleasant Valley (8) 6-0 105 1
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) 5-1 95 2
3. Ankeny 5-1 86 3
4. Southeast Polk 5-1 76 5
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1 65 7
6. Davenport West 6-0 39 8
7. Ankeny Centennial 4-2 35 NO
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 33 4
9. Cedar Falls 4-2 28 NO
10. Ames 5-1 20 T9

Others receiving votes: Iowa City High 14. Urbandale 6. West Des Moines Valley 2. Waukee Northwest 1.

Class 4A














Record Pts Prv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7) 6-0 106 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 6-0 91 2
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 6-0 90 3
4. Iowa CIty Liberty 5-1 72 T4
5. Indianola 5-1 58 T4
6. Carlisle 5-1 44 6
7. Newton 6-0 38 7
8. Bondurant Farrar 5-1 35 8
9. Fort Madison 5-0 22 10
10. Eldridge North Scott 4-2 17 NO

Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Epworth Western Dubuque 8. Norwalk 7. Webster City 5.

Class 3A














Record Pts Prv
1. Humboldt (3) 6-0 97 1
2. Adel ADM (1) 6-0 94 2
3. Harlan (6) 5-1 92 3
4. Mount Vernon (1) 6-0 85 4
5. Nevada 5-1 54 7
6. Independence 6-1 52 8
7. Solon 4-2 35 9
8. Alleman North Polk 4-2 32 5
9. Creston 5-1 25 6
10. Van Horne Benton 4-2 9 NO

Others receiving votes: Carroll 8. Hampton-Dumont 7. Algona 4. Manchester West Delaware 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 4. DeWitt Central 2. Fairfield 1.

Class 2A














Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (5) 6-0 104 1
2. Central Lyon-GLR (6) 6-0 102 2
3. Spirit Lake 6-0 84 3
4. State Center West Marshall 6-0 80 4
5. OA BCIG 5-1 64 5
6. Greene County 5-1 36 NO
7. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 5-1 35 T9
8. Inwood West Lyon 4-2 33 8
9. Osage 4-2 25 NO
10. New Hampton 5-1 20 6

Others receiving votes: Waukon 6. Monticello 5. Cresco Crestwood 5. Dubuque Wahlert 3. Red Oak 2. Goose Lake Northeast 1.

Class 1A














Record Pts Prv
1. West Branch (8) 6-0 105 1
2. Van Meter (3) 5-1 92 2
3. Underwood 6-0 81 T3
4. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 79 5
5. Carroll Kuemper 6-0 59 7
6. Dike-New Hartford 5-1 56 8
7. Aplington-Parkersburg 5-1 34 6
8. Durant 5-1 25 T3
9. Mediapolis 5-1 22 NO
10. Pella Christian 5-1 20 10

Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 9. Hull Western Christian 8. AC/GC 7. Sigourney-Keota 6. Waterloo Columbus 2.

Class A














Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (6) 6-0 103 2
2. Grundy Center (2) 6-0 91 1
3. Moville Woodbury Central (2) 6-0 90 3
4. Lynnville-Sully 6-0 72 4
5. AHSTW, Avoca 6-0 69 5
6. Columbus Junction (1) 6-0 53 7
7. Troy Mills North Linn 5-1 39 6
8. Winthrop East Buchanan 5-1 26 9
9. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5-1 19 10
10. Alburnett 5-1 13 NO

Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mount Ayr 6. St. Ansgar 4. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 1.

Class 8-Man














Record Pts Prv
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (8) 6-0 104 1
2. Wayland WACO (2) 7-0 91 2
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1) 6-0 84 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 65 6
5. Lenox 6-0 57 7
6. Easton Valley 4-1 54 5
7. West HarrisonMondam 6-0 45 8
8. Baxter 6-0 35 9
9. Newell-Fonda 5-1 21 4
10. Fremont Mills, Tabor 5-1 16 NO

Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 13. Harris-Lake Park 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. Central City 3. Tripoli 3. Anita CAM 3. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 1.

.

