Iowa basketball’s win over North Carolina A&T builds momentum

Iowa men’s basketball had two clear goals ahead of Friday night’s home game against North Carolina A&T: the first obviously was to win the game, the second was continuing to fine-tune the team with a road game at Seton Hall Looming next week. Coach Fran McCaffery and players anticipated a tough contest with the Aggies, citing their versatility on defense and a deep playing rotation.

The majority of the first half provided the test that Iowa anticipated, and potentially exposed areas of improvement moving forward. But a 10-minute flurry by the Hawkeyes split between the first and second half blew the game open and sent Iowa into next week with a 2-0 start.

Iowa defeated North Carolina A&T by a decisive 112-71 margin. Once again the Hawkeyes starting lineup dominated with four players scoring in double figures. Junior Kirs Murray looked like a dominant No. 1 option, scoring 22 points and pulling in eight rebounds. He was followed in points by Patrick McCaffery (21), Payton Sandfort (17) and Filip Rebraca (12).

