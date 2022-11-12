Iowa basketball’s win over North Carolina A&T builds momentum

Iowa men’s basketball had two clear goals ahead of Friday night’s home game against North Carolina A&T: the first obviously was to win the game, the second was continuing to fine-tune the team with a road game at Seton Hall Looming next week. Coach Fran McCaffery and players anticipated a tough contest with the Aggies, citing their versatility on defense and a deep playing rotation.

The majority of the first half provided the test that Iowa anticipated, and potentially exposed areas of improvement moving forward. But a 10-minute flurry by the Hawkeyes split between the first and second half blew the game open and sent Iowa into next week with a 2-0 start.

Iowa defeated North Carolina A&T by a decisive 112-71 margin. Once again the Hawkeyes starting lineup dominated with four players scoring in double figures. Junior Kirs Murray looked like a dominant No. 1 option, scoring 22 points and pulling in eight rebounds. He was followed in points by Patrick McCaffery (21), Payton Sandfort (17) and Filip Rebraca (12).

The first half began as expected, the Hawkeyes jumped out to an immediate 10-3 lead with Patrick McCaffery scoring seven early points. It didn’t take long for the lead to swell to 17-5 and with only a few minutes off the clock it appeared like Iowa would cruise to an easy win. But the game slowed down, the Aggies fought back and for the first time in the early season, the Hawkeyes showed a few deficiencies.

North Carolina A&T showed Iowa multiple defensive looks that stifled the offense as the first half progressed. The Hawkeyes didn’t have any bench production in the first half: 0 points on 0-3 shooting and no player logged more than five first half minutes. That was one part of the equation that led to the Aggies cutting the lead to as low as five points, but rebounding is what lacked most for Iowa in the first half. Late in the first half, the Aggies held a 20-12 rebounding advantage, seven of them were Offensive that led to nine second chance points. For the half, North Carolina A&T outrebounded Iowa by a 25-20 margin.

However, at the under-four minute timeout the game shifted completely into Iowa’s favor. Up 35-30, the Hawkeyes closed the half on a Furious 17-2 run to take a commanding 52-32 lead into halftime. The dominance continued into the second half as Iowa raced out to a 16-2 start to expand the lead to 68-34. In total, a 33-4 run between two halves served as a reminder of what Iowa could be this season with strong execution on both sides of the floor.

Iowa made the necessary second half adjustments, outrebounding the Aggies by a +7 margin and forcing nine turnovers on defense. And compared to zero bench points in the first half, a 34-point output in the second half will put Fran McCaffery’s mind at ease.

The Hawkeyes will have several days to prepare for Seton Hall in next week’s Gavitt Games. It will be a significant uptick in competition and Iowa’s first road game of the year. Fran McCaffery said during the preseason that this was one of, if not his most challenging non-conference schedule during his tenure. There likely won’t be any sweeping declarations, but McCaffery and fans will begin learning much more about this year’s team beginning next week.