Iowa basketball’s shooting comes alive in bounce back win over Rutgers

A cold shooting night for Iowa men’s basketball in its last game, a narrow 63-61 loss at Michigan State on Thursday, paved the way for a bounce back game at home against Rutgers on Sunday. Thursday’s contest saw the Hawkeyes shoot just 3-17 from 3-point range, they made more than double in just the first half alone on Sunday (8).

The perimeter shooting went wayward in the second half, but that’s when free throws became paramount. Iowa entered the foul bonus with over 11 minutes to play and unlike Thursday, capitalized by shooting 20-24 in the second half and 29-34 for the game.

Kris Murray led all scorers with 24 points, Iowa received a major boost from Patrick McCaffery in his return game and the Hawkeyes got back on track with a 93-82 win over Rutgers at home and are back at .500 (5-5) in Big Ten play.

With Iowa a little disjointed at the 15:31 mark and trailing 10-7, Carver-Hawkeye Arena erupted as junior Patrick McCaffery checked into the game. The Hawkeyes starting forward had been away from the court for over three weeks with a personal bout with anxiety, and Iowa immediately fed off of the home crowd’s energy.

Kris Murray buried a 3-pointer off a Connor McCaffery assist on the ensuing possession to tie the game, a few trips later and Patrick McCaffery connected on his first shot attempt: a 3-pointer that gave the Hawkeyes a 15-14 lead. Iowa only trailed one more time for the remainder of the game (18-17 at the 9:59 mark) as a strong shooting effort from deep powered the team past Rutgers.

From the 8:47 mark on, when a pair of Tony Perkins free throws gave Iowa a 19-18 advantage, the Hawkeyes shot 53% from the field as they continued to build momentum down the stretch of the first half. By halftime, seven different Iowa players made at least one 3-pointer, and perhaps more importantly the team connected on 90% (9-10) of its free throws.

In the middle of the second half, Patrick McCaffery provided another spark. The Hawkeyes were 0-3 from deep to start the half when McCaffery entered the game and hit two straight 3-pointers to give Iowa a 68-58 advantage with 9:47 to play. However, Rutgers responded with an 8-0 run in a little over a minute of game time to cut Iowa’s double digit advantage to just two points.

But the Hawkeyes never relinquished the lead, outscoring Rutgers by a 25-16 margin in the final nine minutes. And it was a collaborative effort with five different players who scored: Murray, Perkins, Josh Dix, Connor McCaffery and Filip Rebraca. The balanced scoring effort was a consistent theme as six different players scored at least eight points. And it was another good day for starting point guard Ahron Ulis, who scored 14 points (third straight game with double digit points) and just one turnover.

Sunday’s win was exactly what Iowa needed as it enters a critical three-game homestand and an opportunity to rise in the Big Ten standings. Up next: the rescheduled game against Northwestern on Tuesday where the program will honor the legendary Chris Street.