Iowa basketball’s shooting comes alive in bounce back win over Rutgers

A cold shooting night for Iowa men’s basketball in its last game, a narrow 63-61 loss at Michigan State on Thursday, paved the way for a bounce back game at home against Rutgers on Sunday. Thursday’s contest saw the Hawkeyes shoot just 3-17 from 3-point range, they made more than double in just the first half alone on Sunday (8).

The perimeter shooting went wayward in the second half, but that’s when free throws became paramount. Iowa entered the foul bonus with over 11 minutes to play and unlike Thursday, capitalized by shooting 20-24 in the second half and 29-34 for the game.

Kris Murray led all scorers with 24 points, Iowa received a major boost from Patrick McCaffery in his return game and the Hawkeyes got back on track with a 93-82 win over Rutgers at home and are back at .500 (5-5) in Big Ten play.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button