Iowa basketball’s comeback win over Indiana puts the season back on track

Leading up to Iowa men’s basketball’s biggest game of the year is Thursday against No. 19 Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten), the game itself took a backseat to a bigger topic concerning one of its star players.

Junior Patrick McCaffery’s decision to step away to monitor his growing anxiety was the main talking point during the team’s media availability on Wednesday. Without one of the team’s most important players and the Hawkeyes on a three-game skid, how would Iowa respond in a nationally-televised home game spot?

A Disastrous start for Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten), followed by a Furious comeback paved the way for a seesaw second half between two Desperate teams. The Hawkeyes’ Veteran frontcourt of Connor McCaffery (starting in place of his brother), Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca dominated throughout and in the end made enough plays to help Iowa outlast Indiana, 91-88.

Murray finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, Rebraca added 19 points and 10 rebounds while Connor McCaffery scored 16 points. And for now, Iowa’s season is back on track.

Slow first half starts have plagued Iowa during its recent skid and Thursday night was no different. The Hoosiers raced out to a 16-4 lead in the first five minutes, prompting Coach Fran McCaffery to call a timeout. Indiana’s offense, despite 11 first half turnovers, was in a consistent rhythm throughout the first half shooting a staggering 65% from the field. Notable leads included 23-4, 28-7 and 35-15.

Slowly but surely the Hawkeyes chipped away at the lead with balanced contributions from several players. The most encouraging first half performance was from sophomore Payton Sandfort who shot 3-for-3 from the field on the way to 7 points in the opening 20 minutes. Guard Tony Perkins, another player who has struggled recently, chipped in 8 points. Three others, Connor McCaffery, Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca, each had at least 7 points.

The Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd that was celebrating the venue’s 40th birthday started to impact the game as the Hawkeyes crept closer to Indiana and trimmed a 21-point deficit down to just 10 points at halftime.

Fran McCaffery opted for a new lineup in the second half, substituting Sandfort for Ahron Ulis. The lineup of Sandofrt, Perkins, Murray, Connor McCaffery and Rebraca stayed on the court for the first 12 minutes of the half and spearheaded the improbable comeback.

Rebraca, the sixth-year senior who has emerged as a major player this season, gave the Hawkeyes their first lead with 11:35 to go with a converted layup plus the foul. His 12 second half points trailed only Murray, who on the near anniversary of his 29 point, 11 rebound game against Indiana last season delivered another strong performance against the Hoosiers.

He followed up his 22 second half points at Penn State on New Year’s Day with 21 on Thursday night. The junior who was recently named to the Naismith Award midseason watchlist showed his three-level scoring ability and paced Iowa’s offense throughout the half. His layup plus the foul gave Iowa its biggest lead—76-72—with 7:33 to play. But a quick, 12-2 run by Indiana gave the Hoosiers a 6-point lead with around four minutes to play.

Iowa, led by its three forwards, responded with an 8-0 run of its own to take an 87-84 lead with 1:39 remaining. Indiana tried to mount a comeback, but Iowa made just enough plays to hold on in the final seconds.

The Hawkeyes’ first Big Ten win couldn’t have come at a better time. Not only did it snap a losing streak, but it’s Iowa’s second Quad 1 win of the season; which will bolster an NCAA tournament resume that’s on the rocks right now. Next up: another opportunity for an impressive win on the road at Rutgers on Sunday.