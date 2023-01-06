Iowa basketball’s comeback win over Indiana puts the season back on track

Leading up to Iowa men’s basketball’s biggest game of the year is Thursday against No. 19 Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten), the game itself took a backseat to a bigger topic concerning one of its star players.

Junior Patrick McCaffery’s decision to step away to monitor his growing anxiety was the main talking point during the team’s media availability on Wednesday. Without one of the team’s most important players and the Hawkeyes on a three-game skid, how would Iowa respond in a nationally-televised home game spot?

A Disastrous start for Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten), followed by a Furious comeback paved the way for a seesaw second half between two Desperate teams. The Hawkeyes’ Veteran frontcourt of Connor McCaffery (starting in place of his brother), Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca dominated throughout and in the end made enough plays to help Iowa outlast Indiana, 91-88.

Murray finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, Rebraca added 19 points and 10 rebounds while Connor McCaffery scored 16 points. And for now, Iowa’s season is back on track.

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) defends him in Iowa's big comeback win Thursday night.

Slow first half starts have plagued Iowa during its recent skid and Thursday night was no different. The Hoosiers raced out to a 16-4 lead in the first five minutes, prompting Coach Fran McCaffery to call a timeout. Indiana’s offense, despite 11 first half turnovers, was in a consistent rhythm throughout the first half shooting a staggering 65% from the field. Notable leads included 23-4, 28-7 and 35-15.

