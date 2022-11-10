Iowa Basketball Signs 3 in ’23 Class

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa head men’s basketball Coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

“All three signees are a tremendous fit for our program,” said McCaffery.

OWEN FREEMAN

Forward, 6-foot-11, 225 pounds

Moline, Illinois (Moline HS)

“I am extremely excited and blessed to be joining the Iowa men’s basketball program. As a kid, I dreamed of an opportunity to play college basketball; being able to fulfill this dream makes me so happy and I can’t wait to get to Iowa! I was attracted to Iowa because of the staff and players. The coaches believe in me and my abilities, and I know they could make me a better player and person.”

