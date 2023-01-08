Iowa basketball rolls past Rutgers in Payton Sandfort’s career game

Shortly after its comeback win over Indiana last Thursday, Iowa men’s basketball Coach Fran McCaffery stated that one of the most important takeaways was his team was in a slugfest but this time came out victorious. The Hawkeyes have been their own worst enemy as of late, digging large, early holes and having to climb out of them, but the Indiana win felt like a potential corner-turning moment. But there was only one way to prove it, with another strong performance, this time on the road at Rutgers on Sunday afternoon.

A perceived Clash in Styles paved the way for an up-tempo game that suited the Hawkeyes. Still, the Scarlett Knights were more than up to the challenge of matching the pace, and the two Big Ten teams exchanged body blows for a few hours at Jersey Mikes Arena. With the game in the balance in the waning minutes, Iowa needed a spark offensively and found one in an unlikely place: Payton Sandfort. The sophomore saw a bounce back game against Indiana and continued it on Sunday with a career-high 22 points. Kris Murray chipped in 17 points and Filip Rebraca’s 16 points led Iowa to another much-needed win, this time 76-65 over Rutgers.

