Iowa Basketball Rolls Over SEMO

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Fran McCaffery knew Payton Sandfort was due to have a breakout game.

The Iowa Coach had to make sure Sandfort knew that as well.

Breaking Sandfort out of his slump was something McCaffery wanted to happen, and it happened in Saturday’s 106-75 win over Southeast Missouri State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sandfort scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, his best game of the season after a few bad shooting performances.

