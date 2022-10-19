Iowa basketball is the most underrated team in the Big Ten

The Iowa Hawkeyes are eager to get their basketball season going and there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the program. Despite losing Keegan Murray to the NBA Draft, there are numerous potential breakout candidates on this Hawkeye roster. The Trendy pick being Kris Murray, who CBS Sports named a potential Big Ten Player of the Year.

Another Trendy pick is forward Patrick McCaffery. Last season, they started 31 of the 32 games averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. They also knocked down 33 3-pointers. He’s capable of driving, finishing at the rim and is dangerous in the open court.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports released its predictions for the 2022-2023 Big Ten Preview. The group decided that Iowa was the most underrated team heading into the upcoming season.

“Doubt Fran McCaffery at your own peril, but he has suffered just one losing season in Big Ten play over the past 10 years,” CBS Sports wrote. “If the two members of our panel who project the Hawkeyes to finish eighth are correct, then this team will likely fall short of that well-established precedent. That sort of projection is an understandable knee-jerk reaction to Iowa losing Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon.”

“But Ahron Ulis and Tony Perkins look amply capable of taking huge strides in the backcourt to replace Bohannon, and Keegan Murray has a literal twin brother named Kris waiting to emerge as a potential NBA Draft Lottery pick. Their games may not be identical, but Kris is in for the type of breakout season that Keegan enjoyed last season. The Hawkeyes may not repeat as Big Ten Tournament champions, but they have everything they need to finish in the league’s upper tier again.”

Another couple names to keep an eye on include Payton Sandfort and Tony Perkins. Sandfort shot 36.6 percent from three last year and averaged almost four made 3s and 19.2 points per 40 minutes. His Lightning quick shooting stroke can help him generate points in a hurry and he’s undervalued as a rebounder.

Last season, over the final nine games, Perkins averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He’s also Iowa’s best on-ball defender.

Iowa has won 68 games combined over the last three seasons (20 in 2020; 22 in 2021; 26 in 2022). The 68 victories are the fourth most over a three-year stretch in program history and most since winning 77 contests from 1987-89.

“Well, I think that was the plan when I came here, when Mr. Barta Hired me. That’s what we hoped would happen,” Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery said during Iowa’s media day. how some coaches are doing it. They’re building a team one year to another. I don’t view myself as an AAU coach; I view myself as somebody who’s going to continue to build a program.”

“So my hope is to continue along that path of success and continue to get better. I think this team is very capable of doing just that, but then the challenge will be to do it next year and the year after that and the year after that.”

