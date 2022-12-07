Iowa basketball flops in big-stage loss to Duke at Jimmy V Classic

NEW YORK − The Jimmy V Classic tussle between Iowa and Duke didn’t tip off until after 10 pm Eastern time, and for most of the game it seemed like the Hawkeyes were past their bedtime.

A pro-Duke crowd of 17,828 at Madison Square Garden saw the 15th-ranked Blue Devils take advantage of a listless performance from No. 24-ranked Iowa and rolled to a 74-62 win. Duke fans chanted, “Our house!” as the game wound to its merciful conclusion.

This was Iowa’s first game against Duke in 21 years, and it wasn’t the type of national-TV splash Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes wanted to make on ESPN at the World’s Most Famous Arena. And so it remains, the Hawkeyes’ only win in nine tries vs. blueblood Duke was at the 1994 Rainbow Classic in Hawaii.

A cold-shooting trend that started during an Emerald Coast Classic split (vs. Clemson and TCU) continued for Iowa, which connected on just 3 of 16 3-point shots. Over the last four games, Iowa is just 19-for-78 from 3-point range, a 24.4% clip for a team typically known for its offensive efficiency.

Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery chalked the night up as a bad one with shots but not with shot selection.

“I’ll be honest with you, I thought our offense was pretty good. We got good shots. Yeah, they were physical. Yeah, they work. … But we got it to the front of the rim. We got open 3s. We moved the ball.”

“I don’t remember a really bad 3. … If you’re open, shoot it. We’ve got good shooters and didn’t make shots tonight.”

