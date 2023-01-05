Iowa Basketball, Family Supporting Patrick McCaffery

It was a moment that a lot of the people in Carver-Hawkeye Arena didn’t notice, but Margaret McCaffery saw it and knew something was wrong.

Her son, Patrick, a fourth-year junior forward at Iowa, had been fouled with a little more than five minutes remaining in the December 21 game against Eastern Illinois. He was stepping to the free-throw line when he paused, appearing to be about to vomit.

Patrick went to Iowa’s bench and was given a towel. After a moment’s break, he went back to the line, made 1-of-2 free throws, and then left the game three seconds later, heading to the training room to throw up.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button