Iowa Basketball Cruises Against Omaha

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The comparisons between Kris Murray and his twin brother Keegan are resisted within Iowa’s locker room.

But forward Patrick McCaffery couldn’t resist noticing the similarities between the two Murrays after Kris went off for a career-high 30 points in Monday’s 100-64 win over Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“How many hard shots did Keegan take last year? Not many,” McCaffery said. “It just was easy.”

And then McCaffery thought about Kris’ night — 13-of-17 from the field, including 11 consecutive makes in the first half. It was so similar to what McCaffery saw last season.

