Iowa Basketball Bags Big Road Win at Rutgers

Iowa’s season was written off a week ago.

Suddenly the Hawkeyes have life again.

Iowa’s 76-65 win at Rutgers on Sunday, following up on Thursday’s 91-89 win over Indiana, looked a lot like the victories from November and early December.

The Hawkeyes built a 42-30 Halftime lead, led by as much as 18 in the second half, then fought off a late run by the Scarlet Knights to move to 11-6 overall, 2-3 in the Big Ten.

