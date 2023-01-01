Iowa at Penn State: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Penn State looks to continue its winning streak on Sunday afternoon when it hosts Iowa in a huge Big Ten game. The Nittany Lions have won four straight coming into Sunday including a big 74-59 upset of then-No. 17 Illinois. The four straight wins for the Nittany Lions have pushed their record to 10-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Sunday, they will look to get over .500 in the Big Ten against an Iowa team that is coming off a two-game losing streak. The Nittany Lions are a slight favorite in this game, but will still need to play well to knock off the Hawkeyes.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button