Iowa at Penn State: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Penn State looks to continue its winning streak on Sunday afternoon when it hosts Iowa in a huge Big Ten game. The Nittany Lions have won four straight coming into Sunday including a big 74-59 upset of then-No. 17 Illinois. The four straight wins for the Nittany Lions have pushed their record to 10-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Sunday, they will look to get over .500 in the Big Ten against an Iowa team that is coming off a two-game losing streak. The Nittany Lions are a slight favorite in this game, but will still need to play well to knock off the Hawkeyes.

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes, though, have been struggling since starting the season with five straight wins.

The Hawkeyes have won just three of their last eight games and suffered a Shocking upset to Eastern Illinois last Wednesday.

They followed that loss up with a 16-point defeat to Nebraska and are now 0-2 in the Big Ten. Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column and snap out of their funk.

