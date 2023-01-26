Iowa at Michigan State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In Big Ten basketball action on Thursday night, Iowa (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) visits Michigan State (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Both of these teams need a win to talk away from the game over .500 in conference play. The Hawkeyes fell back to even on Saturday when they lost to Ohio State 93-77 in Columbus. That loss snapped what had been a four-game winning streak in conference play, with victories against Indiana, Rutgers, Michigan and Maryland. Michigan State is also coming off a loss, having fallen to Indiana 82-69 in Bloomington on Sunday, a game that followed a 70-57 win over Rutgers.

