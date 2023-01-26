Iowa at Michigan State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In Big Ten basketball action on Thursday night, Iowa (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) visits Michigan State (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Both of these teams need a win to talk away from the game over .500 in conference play. The Hawkeyes fell back to even on Saturday when they lost to Ohio State 93-77 in Columbus. That loss snapped what had been a four-game winning streak in conference play, with victories against Indiana, Rutgers, Michigan and Maryland. Michigan State is also coming off a loss, having fallen to Indiana 82-69 in Bloomington on Sunday, a game that followed a 70-57 win over Rutgers.

How to Watch Iowa at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Iowa comes into the week as the top-scoring team in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes are averaging 81.7 points per game, which also ranks 19th nationally.

Leading the way for Iowa offensively is junior forward Kris Murray. Murray is averaging 21.3 points per game this season, which ranks second in the Big Ten. Murray had 22 points in the loss to Ohio State, his eighth 20-plus point game of the season.

