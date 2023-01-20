Iowa 2023 girls’ basketball mock regional brackets, final draft
Linn-Mar guard Zoe Kennedy (30) celebrates with teammates after defeating Cedar Rapids Xavier on Dec. 9. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is likely to announce its girls basketball regional pairings in about a week.
Here is The Gazette’s second (and final) version of mock pairings … all five classes, all 350 teams.
The postseason begins in mid-February, with it all culminating at the state tournament, Feb. 27-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.
Our brackets are assembled by using IGHSAU rankings for the top 15 teams, and a combination of Varsity Bound and BC Moore rankings for the rest of the field in each class.
Class 5A
REGION 1
Waterloo East at Ames, Winner at Johnston
Waukee Northwest at Ankeny
REGION 2
Muscatine at Ottumwa, Winner at Pleasant Valley
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
REGION 3
Davenport Central at Dubuque Hempstead, Winner at Waterloo West
Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar
REGION 4
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, Winner at West Des Moines Dowling
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Waukee
REGION 5
Davenport West at Cedar Rapids Washington, Winner at Davenport North
Bettendorf at Iowa City Liberty
REGION 6
Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines North, Winner at Ankeny Centennial
Iowa City High at Iowa City West
REGION 7
Marshalltown at Urbandale, Winner at West Des Moines Valley
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
REGION 8
Des Moines East at Des Moines Roosevelt, Winner at Southeast Polk
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Falls
Class 4A
REGION 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars, Winner at Sioux City Heelan
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, Winner at Lewis Central
REGION 2
Perry at Boone, Winner at Ballard
Storm Lake at Carroll, Winner at Spencer
REGION 3
Webster City at Fort Dodge, Winner at North Polk
Humboldt at Mason City, Winner at Gilbert
REGION 4
Creston at Norwalk, Winner at Dallas Center-Grimes
Des Moines Hoover at Adel ADM, Winner at Winterset
REGION 5
Western Dubuque at West Delaware, Winner at Decorah
Charles City at Independence, Winner at Waverly-Shell Rock
REGION 6
Knoxville at Bondurant-Farrar, Winner at Carlisle
Newton at Indianola, Winner at Pella
REGION 7
Mount Pleasant at Oskaloosa, Winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Fort Madison at Keokuk, Winner at Marion
REGION 8
Clinton at Maquoketa, Winner at Clear Creek Amana
Burlington at North Scott, Winner at DeWitt Central
Class 3A
REGION 1
Sheldon at Estherville ELC
Okoboji at Forest City
Rock Valley at Sioux Center
Spirit Lake at West Lyon
REGION 2
Ida Grove OABCIG at Unity Christian
Atlantic at MOC-Floyd Valley
Red Oak at Harlan
Clarinda at Shenandoah
REGION 3
Greene County at Des Moines Christian
Southeast Valley at Roland-Story
Eagle Grove at Cherokee
Clarion CGD at Algona
REGION 4
Garner GHV at Osage
Crestwood at Clear Lake
North Fayette Valley at Dubuque Wahlert
New Hampton at Waukon
REGION 5
Hampton-Dumont/CAL at West Marshall
Nevada at Iowa Falls-Alden
Anamosa at Center Point-Urbana
Union Community at Oelwein
REGION 6
Van Meter at Grinnell
Monroe PCM at Clarke
Saydel at Vinton-Shellsburg
South Tama at Mount Vernon
REGION 7
Albia at Benton Community
Washington at Centerville
Davis County at West Liberty
Chariton at Williamsburg
REGION 8
Fairfield at Solon
Tipton at Mid-Prairie
Camanche at Monticello
Central Lee at Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
REGION 1
Top bracket
Marcus MMCRU at Boyden-Hull, Winner at Central Lyon
West Sioux at Western Christian
Bottom bracket
Akron-Westfield at Lawton-Bronson, Winner at Hinton
West Monona at Alta-Aurelia
REGION 2
Top bracket
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning, Winner at Underwood
Mapleton MVAOCOU at Carroll Kuemper
Bottom bracket
Woodward-Granger at East Sac County, Winner at Pocahontas Area
Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun
REGION 3
Top bracket
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur, Winner at Treynor
Interstate 35 at Mount Ayr
Bottom bracket
West Central Valley at Avoca AHSTW, Winner at Panorama
Guthrie Center ACGC at Nodaway Valley
REGION 4
Top bracket
Hartley HMS at Emmetsburg, Winner at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Ridge View at Sioux Central
Bottom bracket
Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills, Winner at North Union
Central Springs at Aplington-Parkersburg
REGION 5
Top bracket
Pekin at Cardinal, Winner at Eddyville EBF
Pleasantville at Pella Christian
Bottom bracket
Madrid at Ogden, Winner at South Hamilton
South Hardin at Grand View Christian
REGION 6
Top bracket
East Marshall at Waterloo Columbus, Winner at Dike-New Hartford
Grundy Center at Jesup
Bottom bracket
South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley, Winner at Hudson
Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg
REGION 7
Top bracket
Postville at Clayton Ridge, Winner at Cascade
MFL MarMac at Dyersville Beckman
Bottom bracket
Lisbon at Northeast, Winner at Bellevue
Alburnett at East Buchanan
REGION 8
Top bracket
Columbus Community at Durant, Winner at Iowa City Regina
Wilton at West Branch
Bottom bracket
Louisa-Muscatine at Van Buren County, Winner at Mediapolis
Danville at West Burlington
Class 1A
REGION 1
Top bracket
Remsen St. Mary’s, bye
Harris-Lake Park at Trinity Christian
South O’Brien at George-Little Rock
Ruthven GTRA at West Bend-Mallard
Bottom bracket
Lansing Kee at Riceville
Clarksville at Turkey Valley
North Iowa at Saint Ansgar
Northwood-Kensett at Saint Ansgar
REGION 2
Top bracket
Woodbine, bye
Woodbury Central at River Valley
Siouxland Christian at Kingsley-Pierson
Boyer Valley at Le Mars Gehlen
Bottom bracket
Rockford at West Fork
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Mason City Newman
Janesville at Ackley AGWSR
North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield
REGION 3
Top bracket
Westwood, bye
West Harrison at Oakland Riverside
Whiting at Logan-Magnolia
Griswold at Tri-Center
Bottom bracket
Stanton, bye
Murray at Lenox
East Union at Exira-EHK
Orient-Macksburg at East Mills
REGION 4
Top bracket
Council Bluffs St. Albert, bye
Essex at Bedford
Hamburg at Fremont Mills
Heartland Christian at Sidney
Bottom bracket
Southeast Warren at North Mahaska
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Lamoni at Twin Cedars
Melcher-Dallas at Wayne
REGION 5
Top bracket
Algona Garrigan, bye
Paton-Churdan at Ankeny Christian
Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell
Conrad BCLUW at Garwin GMG
Bottom bracket
Starmont at Maquoketa Valley
West Central at Dunkerton
Tripoli at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Don Bosco at Waterloo Christian
REGION 6
Top bracket
Newell-Fonda, bye
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Audubon at Anita CAM
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Bottom bracket
Tri-County at Martensdale-St. Marys
Sigourney at Lynnville-Sully
BGM at Earlham
HLV at Baxter
REGION 7
Top bracket
North Linn, bye
North Tama at Central City
Meskwaki at Iowa Valley
Belle Plaine at English Valleys
Bottom bracket
Hillcrest Academy at Springville
Keota at WACO
Moulton-Udell at Montezuma
Seymour at Moravia
REGION 8
Top bracket
Elkader Central, bye
Midland at Edgewood-Colesburg
Clinton Prince of Peace at Calamus-Wheatland
Easton Valley at Bellevue Marquette
Bottom bracket
New London at Winfield-Mount Union
Highland at Wapello
North Cedar at Burlington Notre Dame
Lone Tree at Fort Madison Holy Trinity
