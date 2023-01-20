Iowa 2023 girls’ basketball mock regional brackets, final draft

Linn-Mar guard Zoe Kennedy (30) celebrates with teammates after defeating Cedar Rapids Xavier on Dec. 9. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is likely to announce its girls basketball regional pairings in about a week.

Here is The Gazette’s second (and final) version of mock pairings … all five classes, all 350 teams.

The postseason begins in mid-February, with it all culminating at the state tournament, Feb. 27-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.

Our brackets are assembled by using IGHSAU rankings for the top 15 teams, and a combination of Varsity Bound and BC Moore rankings for the rest of the field in each class.

Class 5A

REGION 1

Waterloo East at Ames, Winner at Johnston

Waukee Northwest at Ankeny

REGION 2

Muscatine at Ottumwa, Winner at Pleasant Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

REGION 3

Davenport Central at Dubuque Hempstead, Winner at Waterloo West

Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar

REGION 4

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, Winner at West Des Moines Dowling

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Waukee

REGION 5

Davenport West at Cedar Rapids Washington, Winner at Davenport North

Bettendorf at Iowa City Liberty

REGION 6

Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines North, Winner at Ankeny Centennial

Iowa City High at Iowa City West

REGION 7

Marshalltown at Urbandale, Winner at West Des Moines Valley

Sioux City West at Sioux City East

REGION 8

Des Moines East at Des Moines Roosevelt, Winner at Southeast Polk

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Falls

Class 4A

REGION 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars, Winner at Sioux City Heelan

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, Winner at Lewis Central

REGION 2

Perry at Boone, Winner at Ballard

Storm Lake at Carroll, Winner at Spencer

REGION 3

Webster City at Fort Dodge, Winner at North Polk

Humboldt at Mason City, Winner at Gilbert

REGION 4

Creston at Norwalk, Winner at Dallas Center-Grimes

Des Moines Hoover at Adel ADM, Winner at Winterset

REGION 5

Western Dubuque at West Delaware, Winner at Decorah

Charles City at Independence, Winner at Waverly-Shell Rock

REGION 6

Knoxville at Bondurant-Farrar, Winner at Carlisle

Newton at Indianola, Winner at Pella

REGION 7

Mount Pleasant at Oskaloosa, Winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Fort Madison at Keokuk, Winner at Marion

REGION 8

Clinton at Maquoketa, Winner at Clear Creek Amana

Burlington at North Scott, Winner at DeWitt Central

Class 3A

REGION 1

Sheldon at Estherville ELC

Okoboji at Forest City

Rock Valley at Sioux Center

Spirit Lake at West Lyon

REGION 2

Ida Grove OABCIG at Unity Christian

Atlantic at MOC-Floyd Valley

Red Oak at Harlan

Clarinda at Shenandoah

REGION 3

Greene County at Des Moines Christian

Southeast Valley at Roland-Story

Eagle Grove at Cherokee

Clarion CGD at Algona

REGION 4

Garner GHV at Osage

Crestwood at Clear Lake

North Fayette Valley at Dubuque Wahlert

New Hampton at Waukon

REGION 5

Hampton-Dumont/CAL at West Marshall

Nevada at Iowa Falls-Alden

Anamosa at Center Point-Urbana

Union Community at Oelwein

REGION 6

Van Meter at Grinnell

Monroe PCM at Clarke

Saydel at Vinton-Shellsburg

South Tama at Mount Vernon

REGION 7

Albia at Benton Community

Washington at Centerville

Davis County at West Liberty

Chariton at Williamsburg

REGION 8

Fairfield at Solon

Tipton at Mid-Prairie

Camanche at Monticello

Central Lee at Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

REGION 1

Top bracket

Marcus MMCRU at Boyden-Hull, Winner at Central Lyon

West Sioux at Western Christian

Bottom bracket

Akron-Westfield at Lawton-Bronson, Winner at Hinton

West Monona at Alta-Aurelia

REGION 2

Top bracket

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning, Winner at Underwood

Mapleton MVAOCOU at Carroll Kuemper

Bottom bracket

Woodward-Granger at East Sac County, Winner at Pocahontas Area

Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun

REGION 3

Top bracket

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur, Winner at Treynor

Interstate 35 at Mount Ayr

Bottom bracket

West Central Valley at Avoca AHSTW, Winner at Panorama

Guthrie Center ACGC at Nodaway Valley

REGION 4

Top bracket

Hartley HMS at Emmetsburg, Winner at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Ridge View at Sioux Central

Bottom bracket

Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills, Winner at North Union

Central Springs at Aplington-Parkersburg

REGION 5

Top bracket

Pekin at Cardinal, Winner at Eddyville EBF

Pleasantville at Pella Christian

Bottom bracket

Madrid at Ogden, Winner at South Hamilton

South Hardin at Grand View Christian

REGION 6

Top bracket

East Marshall at Waterloo Columbus, Winner at Dike-New Hartford

Grundy Center at Jesup

Bottom bracket

South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley, Winner at Hudson

Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg

REGION 7

Top bracket

Postville at Clayton Ridge, Winner at Cascade

MFL MarMac at Dyersville Beckman

Bottom bracket

Lisbon at Northeast, Winner at Bellevue

Alburnett at East Buchanan

REGION 8

Top bracket

Columbus Community at Durant, Winner at Iowa City Regina

Wilton at West Branch

Bottom bracket

Louisa-Muscatine at Van Buren County, Winner at Mediapolis

Danville at West Burlington

Class 1A

REGION 1

Top bracket

Remsen St. Mary’s, bye

Harris-Lake Park at Trinity Christian

South O’Brien at George-Little Rock

Ruthven GTRA at West Bend-Mallard

Bottom bracket

Lansing Kee at Riceville

Clarksville at Turkey Valley

North Iowa at Saint Ansgar

Northwood-Kensett at Saint Ansgar

REGION 2

Top bracket

Woodbine, bye

Woodbury Central at River Valley

Siouxland Christian at Kingsley-Pierson

Boyer Valley at Le Mars Gehlen

Bottom bracket

Rockford at West Fork

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Mason City Newman

Janesville at Ackley AGWSR

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield

REGION 3

Top bracket

Westwood, bye

West Harrison at Oakland Riverside

Whiting at Logan-Magnolia

Griswold at Tri-Center

Bottom bracket

Stanton, bye

Murray at Lenox

East Union at Exira-EHK

Orient-Macksburg at East Mills

REGION 4

Top bracket

Council Bluffs St. Albert, bye

Essex at Bedford

Hamburg at Fremont Mills

Heartland Christian at Sidney

Bottom bracket

Southeast Warren at North Mahaska

Mormon Trail at Diagonal

Lamoni at Twin Cedars

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne

REGION 5

Top bracket

Algona Garrigan, bye

Paton-Churdan at Ankeny Christian

Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell

Conrad BCLUW at Garwin GMG

Bottom bracket

Starmont at Maquoketa Valley

West Central at Dunkerton

Tripoli at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Don Bosco at Waterloo Christian

REGION 6

Top bracket

Newell-Fonda, bye

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Audubon at Anita CAM

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Bottom bracket

Tri-County at Martensdale-St. Marys

Sigourney at Lynnville-Sully

BGM at Earlham

HLV at Baxter

REGION 7

Top bracket

North Linn, bye

North Tama at Central City

Meskwaki at Iowa Valley

Belle Plaine at English Valleys

Bottom bracket

Hillcrest Academy at Springville

Keota at WACO

Moulton-Udell at Montezuma

Seymour at Moravia

REGION 8

Top bracket

Elkader Central, bye

Midland at Edgewood-Colesburg

Clinton Prince of Peace at Calamus-Wheatland

Easton Valley at Bellevue Marquette

Bottom bracket

New London at Winfield-Mount Union

Highland at Wapello

North Cedar at Burlington Notre Dame

Lone Tree at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

