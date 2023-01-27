Iona vs. Siena odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven computer models

The Siena Saints will be looking to remain atop the MAAC standings when they face Coach Rick Pitino and the Iona Gaels on Friday night. Siena has lost two of its last three games, but it is still sitting a half-game ahead of Iona in the conference. The Gaels have won two of their last three games, including an 84-76 win at Manhattan in overtime last Friday.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. The Gaels are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Siena vs. Iona odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Siena vs. Iona:

Siena vs. Iona spread: Iona -5.5

Siena vs. Iona over/under: 140 points

Siena vs. Iona money line: Siena +205, Iona -250

Featured Game | Siena Saints vs. Iona Gaels

Why Siena can cover

Siena has been the most impressive team in the conference so far this season, which began with a six-game winning streak to open league play. The Saints have only lost one home game since mid-November, and they picked up a 72-57 win over Mt St Mary’s at home last Friday. They have been at home since Jan. 15, so they shouldn’t be dealing with any fatigue issues in this matchup.

Leading scorer Javian McCollum had to leave Sunday’s game against Fairfield early due to a back injury, and his status for this game is questionable. The Saints still have a pair of other players scoring in double figures, as Jackson Stormo (13.7) and Andrew Platek (10.4) have both been key contributors. Siena has won and covered the spread in eight of its last 10 games.

Why Iona can cover

Siena has dropped two of its last three conference games and could be without its best player on Friday, making the Saints a risky team to back in this matchup. They are also continuing to play without fifth-leading scorer Jayce Johnson (knee), who averages 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Iona has been off since its overtime win at Manhattan last Friday, giving the Gaels plenty of time to recover.

They have now won four of their last five road games and have a chance to take over first place in the conference standings. Junior guard Daniss Jenkins leads Iona with 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Walter Clayton Jr. is adding 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Iona has won eight of its last 11 games at Siena, and it has covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

