Iona vs. Seattle odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 23 predictions from proven computer models

The Seattle Redhawks will be looking to bounce back from a blowout loss when they face Rick Pitino and the Iona Gaels in the second round of the 2022 Diamond Head Classic on Friday afternoon. Seattle came up well short against Utah State on Thursday, getting crushed in an 84-56 final. Iona lost as a 9.5-point favorite against SMU in its opening-round matchup, dropping an 85-81 decision in Hawaii.

Tip-off is set for 4:30 pm ET. The Gaels are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Seattle vs. Iona odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.

Seattle vs. Iona spread: Iona -8.5

Seattle vs. Iona over/under: 146 points

Seattle vs. Iona money line: Iona -420, Seattle +320

Why Seattle can cover

Iona came into this event hoping to win the whole thing, so its first-round loss to SMU might be difficult to recover from. The Gaels were 9.5-point favorites, but they were outscored by 10 points in the second half en route to an 85-81 loss. They turned the ball over 28 times and only dished out seven assists in an ugly performance.

Seattle had won eight of its first 10 games prior to its loss to Utah State on Thursday. The Redhawks had a strong finish to the season under interim Coach Chris Victor last year, earning himself a full-time gig this season. His top player is junior guard Cameron Tyson, who is averaging 19.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Why Iona can cover

Seattle’s true colors have started to show against quality opponents, as the Redhawks have lost two of their last three games by double digits. They were not competitive in their game against Utah State on Thursday, Entering Halftime trailing by 12 points before eventually losing by 28 points. Seattle shot just 29% from the floor, including a 5 of 29 mark from 3-point range.

Iona has the much more talented roster, which led to wins over Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure and Princeton earlier this month. The Gaels have a pair of high-level scorers in sophomore guard Walter Clayton Jr. and junior guard Daniss Jenkins, who are both averaging 16.7 points per game. They have gone 12-2 in their last 14 December games, while Seattle has only covered the spread once in its last six games.

