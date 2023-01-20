Iona & Rider on Tap for Men’s Basketball this Weekend

RIVERDALE, NY – After beating Mount St. Mary’s last Friday, Manhattan returns to the court on Friday at home against Iona and on Sunday at Rider.

In the first game, since students arrived back to campus for the spring semester, the Gaels visit Draddy for a 7 pm tip on Friday evening on ESPN+. Sunday’s Clash at Rider is scheduled for 2 pm on ESPN+.

The first 500 fans on Friday night will receive a free ‘Green Out’ t-shirt.

Last time out, Manhattan trailed by eight with 8:44 left before outscoring Mount St. Mary’s 22-9 over the remainder of the game to pick up a 62-57 road win. Manhattan held Mount St. Mary’s to one field goal, a 3-pointer with five seconds left, over the final 7:41. Josh Roberts gave the Jaspers the lead for good with 92 seconds left on an Offensive rebound put-back after Ant Nelson missed a driving layup down the right side of the lane. Marques Watson started a 10-3 run with an up-and-under layup to tie the game at 54 with 2:22 to play. Roberts’ put-back followed before Nelson scored the final six points for Manhattan.

Iona enters Friday at 12-6 overall and 5-2 in MAAC play. Rider came back to beat Iona 70-67 on Sunday. Iona has alternated wins and losses over its last four games. Daniss Jenkins and Nelly Junior Joseph have played every game for the Gaels and combined for 32 points per game. Walter Clayton Jr. returned to the lineup against Rider. The sophomore averages 15.2 points per game. Iona is the highest-scoring team in the MAAC, averaging 76 per game.

Rider will face Niagara on Friday night before Manhattan arrives on Sunday afternoon. Rider’s win at Iona on Sunday stopped a three-game losing streak and puts the Broncs at 7-9 overall and 4-3 in the MAAC. Dwight Murray Jr. leads the offense for the Broncs at 17 points per game. Mervin James is also in double figures on average at 12.7. The Broncs are fourth in the MAAC in scoring at 69.6.

Nelson’s 20 points at Mount St. Mary’s made it back-to-back games that the guard scored over 20. Nelson has scored at least 20 points six times this season.

Josh Roberts had 14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in the win last Friday night. Roberts’ double-double was his third this season.

