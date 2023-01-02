Iona basketball takes down Saint Peter’s: Three takeaways

NEW ROCHELLE – Iona opened 2023 on a high note, ushering in the new year with a wire-to-wire win over Saint Peter’s, 73-55.

Plenty of faces and names have changed since Saint Peter’s emerged as last season’s March Madness Darling and enjoyed a historic run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, but Iona continued its streak of success over the Peacocks.

They swept them in last year’s regular season series and will attempt to do the same this year, when they meet again on Feb. 19. With the win, Iona improved to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in MAAC play.

The Gaels hardly looked back after pushing their lead to double figures. They took a 42-30 lead at the break and later extended the margin to as high as 21 points.

Walter Clayton Jr. had a team-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, with five boards and two steals. Nelly Junior Joseph had a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double, which included three assists, four blocks and a steal. Osborn Shema added 14 points and five boards. Daniss Jenkins had nine points, nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal.

“Saint Peter’s is an aggressive team, so be more aggressive,” Clayton said. “They’re going to get in you, foul you, so we just needed to be more aggressive.”

For Saint Peter’s, Isiah Dasher had a game-high 19 points. Jayden Saddler chipped in nine points and five rebounds off the bench.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Iona experiments with lineups amid key injuries

Iona's Cruz Davis made his first career start against Saint Peter's on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022. The Gaels won, 73-55.

Iona’s starting five has been a game of musical chairs for almost a month, ever since Quinn Slazinski went down with an ankle injury after a strong showing in the Gaels’ first two games of the season.

Slazinski reappeared in Iona’s road trip to New Mexico and in the Diamond Head Classic, but was out of the starting five once again and did not play in Sunday’s game.

