Inwood Tavern met their beard cutting goal

Inwood Tavern has an update on the status of their holiday beard cut off campaign.

Earlier this month, the bar had a fundraising goal of $2,000 on GoFundMe to cut off the beard of one of their workers, Jesus Varlea. Anything over $2,500 would benefit The Family Place.

Varlea has quite the beard that makes him recognizable to regulars. However, for some holiday fun, Varlea and the Inwood Tavern team decided it was time for a new look. If they raised $2,000 within a week, they’d host a cut off event at the bar.

They reached the goal and hosted the event Tuesday. Johnny Rodriguez, stylist and owner of Johnny Rodriguez Salon, provided the cut and style, according to an Instagram post.