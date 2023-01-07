Inwood Arts Org To Host Fundraising Concert At Local Church

INWOOD, NY — An Uptown art organization will host a fundraising concert at the end of the month with its eye’s set on a larger show later this year.

Inwood Art Works will host the Hope and Healing: a “Lifeline Song Cycles” Fundraising Concert within the Our Savior’s Atonement church at 178 Bennett Ave. is Jan. 28. The concert will feature the Mercury Chamber Players, with composer and cellist Paul Brantley, pianist Steven Beck, and soprano Ariadne Grelf.

The show will feature music by Bach, Bloch, Buxtehude, Hindemith, Sibelius, and four original songs by Brantley. The aim of the concert is to raise money for a “much larger” second concert this spring. The details for this second concert will be announced soon, but it will have a program that has a roster of at least four singers and six instrumentalists.

The minimum Suggested donation for January’s concert is $20 for adults, and $5 for children under 18. Inwood Art Works “aims to harness and promote the artistic energy of Inwood and its surrounding community with programs of events for visual art, film, and stage.”

The community organization also hosts the popular Inwood Film Festival. You can check out tickets for the January show — here.