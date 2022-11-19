Invited, Five Iron Golf launch partnership at The Metropolitan in Chicago

/EIN News/ — CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Officials at Five Iron Golf, the nation’s leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, and Invited, the World Leader in Private Clubs®, today launched a cross-promotional and member entertainment experience at The Metropolitan, Chicago’s preeminent destination for business professionals and community leaders. At The Metropolitan, the best and brightest can come together to work efficiently, network and make connections, and enjoy delicious handcrafted cuisine. Five Iron Golf has installed two state-of-the-art golf simulators and will bring their knowledge and expertise to inspire the community and make golf enjoyable for the avid player, the entertainment seeker, and everyone in between.

The announcement was celebrated on November 17 as Invited’s Metropolitan Club Members and Five Iron Golf members were given a sneak preview of the updated facility. At the opening, members from each side learned that the two entities would provide reciprocal four-month memberships. Five Iron Golf members will enjoy access to The Metropolitan, and Invited’s Stadium, City and Golf Members will enjoy membership privileges at Five Iron Golf facilities. Invitees competed in long-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests while enjoying inventive cuisine and handcrafted cocktails served up with sweeping city views. Click here to view images from the event.

“Our new partnership with Invited aligns perfectly with Five Iron Golf’s desire to provide unique experiences that enrich communities while also spreading a love of golf,” remarked Five Iron Golf CEO and Co-Founder Jared Solomon. “We look forward to bringing the Invited membership a new way to connect and create memorable Moments through our inclusive, urban golf experience.”

“At Invited, our goal is to seek out and test new ways to build relationships and enrich lives. Five Iron Golf has quickly become the leader in indoor golf entertainment and is bringing a new audience to the sport,” said Invited CEO David Pillsbury. “This is a perfect connection between Five Iron Golf’s ability to provide all levels of golfer with an alternative entertainment experience with the ability of our city, stadium and golf Clubs to provide extraordinary experiences, Meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments.”

The Metropolitan has gracefully anchored the West Loop business district since its founding in 1974. Mr. Arthur M. Wood of Sears Holdings championed the Club as the crown jewel of his Sears Tower when the iconic building was envisioned. As Chicago and its businesses have evolved and flourished, so has the vibrant membership of the Club.

Since opening, the Club has been a source of enjoyment, business, knowledge, friendship and signature experiences to its Members. The Metropolitan has become the most modern and sophisticated lifestyle Club in Chicago, offering curated, aspirational and dynamic atmospheres within the 66th and 67th floors of the Willis Tower.

As the two companies review the Popularity and success of this initial partnership, the goal will be to include Five Iron Golf activations within other Invited Clubs throughout its portfolio while showcasing Five Iron Golf’s ability to provide value to beginners, experienced Golfers and entertainment seekers alike. Five Iron Golf has quickly re-shaped urban golf culture and has expanded from Manhattan to Chicago, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and other cities nationwide.

Five Iron Golf hosts best-in-class TrackMan simulators, access to teaching professionals, practice time, leagues, club storage, showers, and top-of-the-line Clubs that are free to use during your booking and in-house club fitting services. Five Iron Golf’s locations also offer flexible event spaces, full bar service, seasonal food menus, games like ping pong, shuffleboard, Golden Tee, Widescreen TVs, regular programming for women and Juniors and much more.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology, and entertainment to inspire the community and make golf enjoyable for every level of player. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron’s golf leagues, host an event, or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, and Seattle with new locations coming to Boston, Detroit, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Atlanta in 2023. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com .

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium Clubs in North America, Invited is Relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, Meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable Moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its Championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

INVITED MEDIA CONTACT: Chris Reimer, 904-806-6614, [email protected]

FIVE IRON GOLF MEDIA CONTACT: Katie Stotts, 512-699-9921



