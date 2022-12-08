Investopia Hosts Global Football Investors and Leagues Leaders, to discuss the Sports New Economy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 08, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global business leaders in sports, football leagues’ senior officials and policy makers discussed the future of investments in sports, during an event Hosted by Investopia, the global investment platform, in partnership with the World Corporate Summit (WCS ), in Dubai on 8th December, 2022 within the context of FIFA World Cup 2022, in the presence of HE Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and Bernard Caiazzo, President, Global Football Alliance and President, World Corporate Summit.

The event’s 10 sessions covered major topics in the sports business from Harnessing the Media Power of Sports for Business to Creating Global Champions in Sport, Achieving Sustainable Development Through Sports, Unique Assets: Alternative Opportunities in Sports Finance, The Future Now: Innovation in Sport, The Intersection of Technology and Health in Sports, and Building the Smart Stadiums of the Future.

Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, CEO of Investopia, said: “Investopia, the global investment platform, engages with business leaders and decision makers at the global level, in all prominent business events, in order to achieve its vision of creating and leading global dialogues to discuss economic topics, and channel investments towards sectors of the new economies. In partnership with the World Corporate Summit Investopia concluded today a special event on sports which also comes within the context of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The event was rich with profound discussions about sports and football industry that attracts millions of people, particularly football, aiming to enhance the benefit from the promising economic aspects of sport activities.”

Bernard Caiazzo, said: “Sport has the power to change the world. The World Cup demonstrates this by uniting more than 4 billion people around the globe over four weeks.”

“Investopia: The Future of Sport will bring together decision-makers from the most prestigious professional Clubs and Leagues, major investors and brands to discuss the future of the sector, which has evolved more in the past 10 years than in the previous 30 years, and is on track for tremendous growth over the coming decade,” Caiazzo added.

Prominent sports personalities from international football clubs have also attended the event, such as: Javier Tebas, President, La Liga, National Football League in Spain, and Vincent Labrune, French soccer’s Professional Football League (LFP).

