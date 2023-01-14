Investment in the arts is investment in communities

Last week, my local hospital in Laramie made masks optional, rather than required, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Although COVID is still a Threat to the community, there is room for celebration. This “mask optional” sign at the hospital had me thinking back to the hardest times of the pandemic, when we all turned to the arts to add beauty to the world around us. We read books, watched movies, binged TV series, all of which we have to thank the creative minds of authors, screenwriters and actors. The irony of the world turning to the arts during the Pandemic is that the arts and cultural sector was substantially impacted by COVID, as the sector was one of the first to close and last to reopen. According to new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Wyoming lost over 1,000 jobs in the arts and cultural sector during the pandemic. This number could have been significantly higher without the federal and state relief funding that the Wyoming Arts Council was able to provide through the National Endowment for the Arts and leadership of Gov. Mark Gordon. We heard from many artists that this relief funding helped feed families and keep residents from moving out of state. As we move into a new year, here are a few of the reasons that we should continue to invest in the arts.