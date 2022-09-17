Investigation launched after Gilbert football player allegedly assaulted

An investigation has begun by Gilbert Public Schools and the Police department after Gilbert High School football player Deion Smith claimed months of racial discrimination led to him being assaulted this week.

On Thursday, he received dental work on a tooth that he told the TV news station Arizona’s Family was knocked out by a teammate.

“He had hit me in my jaw, and caused my tooth to fall out,” Smith said in the TV interview. “So then I’m noticing, I’m bleeding, I’m leaking.”

Gilbert Principal Brian Winters acknowledged the incident in an email to The Arizona Republic on Friday.

“Both the school district and Gilbert Police Department investigations are currently ongoing so we are unable to comment further,” Winters wrote. “We will be updating our community as soon as we are able to.”

Smith, a senior running back/receiver/defensive back, said that Gilbert Coach Derek Zellner’s response caused him not to want to return to the team and the school.

“I said, ‘No, I’m not OK, look at my tooth,'” Smith said to the Reporter on the interaction with Zellner after the incident. “And he just patted me on my shoulder and said to just keep it in the locker room. That everything is going to be OK.”

Zellner has not returned a message from The Republic seeking comment.

April Miles, Smith’s mother, told AZ’s Family that this was another example of hostile and racist treatment towards her son that included verbal abuse.

She told the news station that she wants Zellner fired.

“I don’t want him to be able to neglect another child in the way that he’s neglected mine,” she said.

Miles told The Republic on Friday that this had been building “for quite a while.”

She said this wasn’t the first time her son was assaulted.

“I talked to the principal, I talked to the athletic director, I talked to the district, and nothing happened,” she said. “And my son got assaulted and was sent home with a concussion. And nothing, no word. There’s been medical bill after medical bill.”

Miles said that her son had spoken up during the summer when he didn’t feel it was appropriate to have a play called “Whip.”

“He was, ‘Why would you name a play called ‘Whip,’ and why would there be a Black player running?’ Miles said. “He was like, ‘I don’t stand for that.’ He told me about it and I spoke up. And then the first game he was benched, because we spoke out regarding the play.”

Miles is seeking answers from the school district. She wants to move her son to another school, but is hoping he won’t lose playing eligibility. She said her son is also waiting for an apology.

