Investigation launched after Gilbert football player allegedly assaulted

Investigation launched after Gilbert football player allegedly assaulted

An investigation has begun by Gilbert Public Schools and the Police department after Gilbert High School football player Deion Smith claimed months of racial discrimination led to him being assaulted this week.

On Thursday, he received dental work on a tooth that he told the TV news station Arizona’s Family was knocked out by a teammate.

“He had hit me in my jaw, and caused my tooth to fall out,” Smith said in the TV interview. “So then I’m noticing, I’m bleeding, I’m leaking.”

Gilbert Principal Brian Winters acknowledged the incident in an email to The Arizona Republic on Friday.

“Both the school district and Gilbert Police Department investigations are currently ongoing so we are unable to comment further,” Winters wrote. “We will be updating our community as soon as we are able to.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button