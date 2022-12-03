Investec SA Open Championship, Third Round: Free Golf Live Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second round of the Investec SA Open Championship was suspended with the majority of the field able to finish their rounds. Those that were not able to complete the second round on Friday will pick up this morning giving the fans extra golf and the field more time on the field today to catch up with Thriston Lawrence who is two strokes ahead of the pack at 13 under par. Lawrence built on his first-round lead on Friday to expand on it Yesterday Entering the weekend as he searches for his third career win on the DP World Tour and his first of the young 2022-2023 season this weekend.

How to Watch Investec SA Open Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: December 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 am ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Investec SA Open Championship, Third Round online

Lawrence took care of business in the second round with a 67 overall, tapping in seven birdies and only one bogey on his card.

Through 36 holes Lawrence has 16 birdies and three bogeys on his card. There was a stretch from the fourth hole in round one through the 14th hole in the second round where he had 13 birdies, 15 pars and zero bogeys.

Behind Lawrence, there is one golfer at 11-under-par overall in Ockie Strydom and two more at 10-under-par overall in Clément Sordet and Christian Maas.

There are 80 Golfers that need to either start their second round or complete the final holes to see if they make the cut and get to continue on for a third round today.

