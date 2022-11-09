Introducing the state-bound KM volleyball team and the ‘swarm theory’

Nov. 8—KASSON — Larry Hegerle has reintroduced us to the “swarm theory.”

The Kasson-Mantorville volleyball Coach sees it happening with his KoMets and considers it one of the best explanations for them having advanced to the Class AAA state tournament.

KM will get started there at 7 pm Wednesday, the tournament’s No. 2 seed playing unseeded Detroit Lakes at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

“An example of the ‘swarm theory’ is when a flock of birds is flying and then all change direction at the same time,” Hegerle said. “What they’ve found is that no one is the leader in that (movement), they just all move at once.”

It’s a connectedness within that group that makes it happen, each of them following the same rules as to where and when to make the next move.

And then it just happens.

That, the 73-year-old Hegerle says, has come to define his state-bound KM volleyball team. It’s made all the difference.

“That connectedness, with players knowing where each other are during a game and all working together as one instead of six — we’re doing that much better now,” Hegerle said.

This marks the second straight year that KM has reached the state tournament. Coached by Adam VanOort in 2021 and the seven years before that, the KoMets finished as state runners-up last season.

Hegerle directed KM volleyball for 18 years before an eight-year retirement. He un-retired when VanOort stepped down after last season. This year’s KoMets volleyball team is the fifth he’s taken to state.

KM has yet to win it all, but has placed second three times, twice under Hegerle.

The KoMets aren’t favored to win it this year, either. That distinction belongs to Marshall, which swept KM in last year’s state championship match.

If KM is to finally reach the mountain top in a tournament that ends Saturday, it’s going to have to lean on its “swarm-theory” ways more than ever.

The KoMets have one liability, their lack of height. Just one starter is as tall as 5-feet-10, junior Skylar Flicek.

KM has worked around that all year, “swarming” to the ball with double blocks at the net.

But helping it even more has been its ability to serve with purpose. The goal isn’t to just get the ball over the net, but to do something with those serves. Hegerle has his team work on that as much as an hour per practice, knowing the result will be opponents struggling to cleanly receive those powerful serves, and with it, will be challenged to cleanly set up their hitters.

“We’re not very tall, so we work a lot on our serving,” he said. “It’s the same thing in tennis, if you can keep your opponent out of system with your serves, it makes the game a lot easier. We’ve had a lot of aces, easy points.”

The leader there is standout senior libero Aryss McAdams, with more than 60 aces, or about two per match. Junior Abby Distad is just behind her.

Despite the lack of height, the KoMets have also done plenty of damage at the net, with a crop of athletic hitters who can jump. Whitney Deno has led the way with 247 kills. Ella Babcock has 240 and Ellie Ask 230.

There has also been one more thing on KM’s side: The KoMets have enjoyed the heck out of this season. Laughter is routinely heard at their practices.

That’s precisely how Hegerle wants it.

“Their willingness to learn and want to get better every day has been great,” they said. “And at practices, they’re having fun. You hear lots of laughter.”