Introducing the Runners (part 1)

In 2022, like in years before, the Writers of The Michigan Daily Arts are stretching out their hammies to participate in a grueling challenge of mental Fortitude and physical fitness: the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. A little pretentious, a little weird, The Daily team is a mix of ex-trackletes. For the sake of Journalism and prestige, The Daily’s Tenacious review-writing Gremlins are closing their laptops, tying up their Brooks and hitting the Ann Arbor pavement. Non-gremlin but marathon-interested University of Michigan students can sign up for the Marathon with the discount code “Goblue25.” Individuals in the Campus or Ann Arbor community interested in volunteering at the October 2 event should contact [email protected] for more information.

Kaya “I’ve Got One Thing Going For Me” Ginsky

Since the first day that I could stumble over my cleats, I have played sports: basketball, tennis, lacrosse. Yet sports never came easy. I was uncoordinated, never a “natural athlete,” and I resented myself for that. At some point in my early teens, my angst and growing pains pushed me to run, and soon I had one asset: I was faster than most “athletes.” Even on days when my pace lagged or my legs dragged, I felt myself strengthened. When I run, I find the pride and confidence I thought could only come with the world (and my inner critic) considering me “athletic.” When I run, everything I do is up to me, and I trust myself wholeheartedly to do what is best. I can push myself or take it easy, run fast or slow for long or short distances. I can listen to any music as the beat pulses through my racing heart (an unfamiliar feeling, as I never had a sense of rhythm). Mt. Joy, Mac Miller, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, The Who, Rihanna, Fleetwood Mac, Kanye West and Flume all tell me what I need to hear, even if the lyrics (or lack thereof) don’t quite apply to my life. I bound, leap, stride, duck and dance along Sandy beaches, wooded trails, city Streets and sunny Neighborhoods (or with an Empowering Peloton instructor or comforting sitcom blaring on the treadmill). I can think freely and not speak. I can feel my body, which I once hated for its lack of coordination, enjoy movement. Running keeps me grounded and reminds me that I am moving forward. When we run, we can acknowledge all our body can do, past, present and future, even if we are not “athletes.”

