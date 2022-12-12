Introducing The Original Tee Pick by N°33 in GOLF’s Pro Shop

GOLF is introducing N°33 in the Pro Shop. These flavored tea Picks embody individuality, creative expression and iconic flavor. Available now! No. 33

Today’s the day! We’re introducing The Number Thirty Three (aka N°33) into GOLF’s Pro Shop. Its Original Tee Pick is a flavor-infused toothpick shaped like a golf tee. These Tee Picks embody individuality, creative expression and iconic flavor.

If you’re already excited to try these, click here to start shopping. Otherwise, keep scrolling to learn more.

The Original Tee Pick is the first and only 100% Bamboo toothpick shaped like a golf tee. These tee picks are infused with natural flavors, providing freshness and comfort to keep you dialed into your golf game on and off the course. You can enjoy the flavor of The Original Tee Pick during your round and even use it to tee up your drive.

Ryan Murray/Stylist: Olivia Crouppen



Thirty-three holds significant meaning to the company. The founder of the company, Justin Eldridge, was 33 years old when he came up with the idea, and 33 is a master number in numerology.

The Number Thirty Three is a family-owned and operated business, so each flavor-infused tea pick comes from the heart.

Justin Eldridge and Ali Eldridge Courtesy



The Original Tee Picks

In the Pro Shop, five options include tons of flavor in every pack. We currently offer Wintergreen, Citrus, CBD Tropical Mint and Cinnamint.

And stay tuned for a new limited edition flavor dropping Tuesday (a special holiday edition).

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

The Original Tee Pick – Variety Packs $80.91 The Original Tee Pick – Variety Packs Includes: Wintergreen, Cinnamint and CBD Tropical Mint offered in packs of 3, 6 or 9. Please note we also have a 6 pack with no CBD Tropical Mint included. 100% Bamboo flavor-infused tea Picks Made for on and off the course Coloring may vary due to the natural infusing process 6 Tee Picks sold in each pack Ingredients: Natural/Artificial flavors, Sucralose, Xylitol, Spilanthes Do not swallow – Choking hazard / Not for children under 3 years Buy Now View Product

The Original Tee Pick – Wintergreen $62.91 The Original Tee Pick – Wintergreen A distinct icy sweet flavor known for its refreshing bite and cool finish. 100% Bamboo flavor-infused tea Picks Made for on and off the course Coloring may vary due to the natural infusing process 6 Tee Picks sold in each pack Ingredients: Natural/Artificial flavors, Sucralose, Xylitol, Spilanthes Do not swallow – Choking hazard / Not for children under 3 years Buy Now View Product

The Original Tee Pick – Citrus $62.91 The Original Tee Pick – Citrus A hint of fresh squeezed orange juice in every Tee Pick. 100% Bamboo flavor-infused tea Picks Made for on and off the course Coloring may vary due to the natural infusing process 6 Tee Picks sold in each pack Ingredients: Natural/Artificial flavors, Sucralose, Xylitol, Spilanthes Do not swallow – Choking hazard / Not for children under 3 years Buy Now View Product

The Original Tea Pick – CBD Tropical Mint $116.91 The Original Tee Pick – CBD Tropical Mint A fruity Blend of Tropical flavors with a hint of minty CBD to help ease any golf pains on and off the course. 100% Bamboo flavor-infused tea Picks Made for on and off the course Coloring may vary due to the natural infusing process 6 Tee Picks sold in each pack Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Natural/Artificial flavors, Sucralose, Xylitol, Spilanthes, THC Free Do not swallow – Choking hazard / Not for children under 3 years Buy Now View Product

The Original Tee Pick – Cinnamint $62.91 The Original Tee Pick – Cinnamint The perfect combination of a spicy front and a minty back. 100% Bamboo flavor-infused tea Picks Made for on and off the course Coloring may vary due to the natural infusing process 6 Tee Picks sold in each pack Ingredients: Natural/Artificial flavors, Sucralose, Xylitol, Spilanthes Do not swallow – Choking hazard / Not for children under 3 years Buy Now View Product