Introducing the 2022 The Daily Reporter Volleyball Dream Team

The 2022 MHSAA Volleyball season is officially in the books, with the Winter Sports season already in full swing.

During the 2022 volleyball season teams from around the area all put together Spectacular seasons, with a number of local Athletes earning All Conference, All Region, and even All State honors.

With that in mind, we here at The Daily Reporter would like to announce this year’s members of the annual The Daily Reporter Volleyball Dream Team.

Each prep season, The Daily Reporter sports staff selects its Dream Team members, those area players that we believe have shown great ability, leadership and drive. Those Athletes chosen are Athletes who finished out the season in good standing with their respective teams and showed Integrity and hard work all season long. Coaches were consulted in the choosing of these teams, both First Team and Honorable Mention.

The 2022 TDR Volleyball Dream Team is comprised of 14 student-athletes who embody hard work, dedication, and integrity while representing their school and community with pride.

So without further ado, Ladies and Gentlemen, the 2022 The Daily Reporter Volleyball Dream Team.

Bronson

Junior setter Brealyn LaskySophomore middle hitter Aubree CallowaySophomore middle hitter Payton SpringsteadSenior libero Haylie Wilson

Coldwater

Junior outside hitter Mackenzie ScheidSenior libero Violet WaltkeJunior outside hitter Jaelah Sloan

Union City

Junior setter/outside hitter Jordan ChardSenior middle hitter/outside hitter Mackenzie HaleJunior outside hitter Laynie Elkins

Quincy

Freshman libero Olivia DavenportSophomore MH/OH Danika Skirka

Acting

Alyssa AldrichLydia Blashfield

Those earning The Daily Reporter Dream Team Honorable Mention are Bronson’s Aleah Brackett; Coldwater’s Maren DeBeau; Union City’s Carly Gordon; Quincy’s Alyssa McCavit and Elly Brewer; and Tekonsha’s Reagan Henry.

Congratulations to the 2022 The Daily Reporter Volleyball Dream Team honorees.

Do you agree with the nominations? Disagree? Let Sports Editor Troy Tennyson know via email at [email protected]