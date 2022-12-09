Introducing the 2022 The Daily Reporter Volleyball Dream Team

The 2022 MHSAA Volleyball season is officially in the books, with the Winter Sports season already in full swing.

During the 2022 volleyball season teams from around the area all put together Spectacular seasons, with a number of local Athletes earning All Conference, All Region, and even All State honors.

With that in mind, we here at The Daily Reporter would like to announce this year’s members of the annual The Daily Reporter Volleyball Dream Team.

Each prep season, The Daily Reporter sports staff selects its Dream Team members, those area players that we believe have shown great ability, leadership and drive. Those Athletes chosen are Athletes who finished out the season in good standing with their respective teams and showed Integrity and hard work all season long. Coaches were consulted in the choosing of these teams, both First Team and Honorable Mention.

