Introducing the 2022 Daily Southtown Girls Volleyball All-Area Team – Chicago Tribune

Bella BullingtonMarist, sophomore, outside hitter: Had 323 kills, 61 blocks, 251 digs and 50 aces. All-conference. All-tournament at Skutt Catholic.

Kamryn ChaneyMarist, senior, outside hitter: Had 438 kills, 91 blocks, 228 digs and 56 aces. East Suburban Catholic Conference’s player of the year. All-tournament at Plainfield North, Wheaton Warrenville South and Skutt Catholic. Committed to Princeton.

Reilly ChausseSandburg, junior, libero: Had 610 digs and 63 aces. All-conference. All tournament at Plainfield North and Wheaton Warrenville South.

Delanie GrevengoedChicago Christian, senior, outside hitter/middle hitter/right-side hitter: Had 525 kills, 312 digs, 32 blocks and 53 aces. All-conference. Tournament MVP at Joliet Central. All-tournament at Chicago Christian and Plainfield Central. Committed to Appalachian State.

Tess HayesMother McAuley, senior, setter: Had 546 assists, 276 digs, 374 good serve receives and 40 aces. All-conference. Committed to Michigan Tech.

Grace JuergensLockport, senior, outside hitter: Had 300 kills, 237 digs and 28 aces. All-conference. All-tournament at Autumn Knights.

Kiera KingLincoln-Way Central, junior, setter/right-side hitter: Had 290 assists, 210 kills, 197 digs and 44 blocks. Southwest Suburban Red’s player of the year. All-tournament at Oak Lawn.

Gigi NavarreteMother McAuley, senior, libero: Had 613 digs, 42 aces and 396 good serve receives. GCAC Red’s player of the year. All-tournament at Metea Valley and Asics Challenge. Committed to Northwestern.

Open NepkinLincoln-Way East, senior, outside hitter: Had 256 kills, 238 digs, 20 blocks and 46 aces. All-conference. MVP at Plainfield North. All tournament at Wheaton Warrenville South, St. Charles East and Autumn Knights.

Ava NeuschwanderJoliet Catholic, senior, middle hitter: Had 192 kills, 39 blocks and 40 aces. All-conference. Committed to Carthage.

Grace UlatowskiLemont, senior, outside hitter: Had 548 kills, 443 digs, 39 blocks and 69 aces. South Suburban Blue’s player of the year. All-tournament at Metea Valley.

Ellie WhiteMother McAuley, junior, outside hitter: Had 542 kills, 289 digs, 103 blocks and 28 aces. All-conference. All-tournament at Metea Valley, Asics Challenge and Autumnfest. Committed to Michigan.

Sandburg’s Reilly Chausse delivers a serve receive against Lincoln-Way East during a Southwest Suburban Blue match on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Jon Cunningham/Daily Southtown)

Olivia ChovanecJoliet Catholic, sophomore, outside hitter: Had 236 kills, 135 digs and 63 aces for Class 3A third-place finisher.

Jennifer FalkDe La Salle, junior, outside hitter: Had 330 kills, 180 digs and 33 aces. All-conference. MVP of De La Salle Tournament. All-tournament at De La Salle, Oak Lawn and Chicago Christian.

Lainey GreenLockport, junior, setter: Had 495 assists, 218 digs and 44 aces. All-conference. All-tournament at Plainfield North.

Claire HildebrandSandburg, senior, outside hitter: Had 200 kills, 250 digs and 24 aces.

Jessica HornJoliet Catholic, junior, setter: Had 905 assists, 66 kills, 138 digs and 38 aces for Class 3A third-place finisher.

Jada JamesLincoln-Way East, senior, outside hitter: Had 274 kills, 22 blocks and 12 aces. All-conference. All-tournament at Plainfield North. Committed to University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Daily Southtown Twice-weekly News updates from the south Suburbs delivered every Monday and Wednesday

Ryanne JasicaSt. Laurence, senior, outside hitter: Had 302 kills, 231 digs, 320 good serve receives and 24 aces. All-conference. Committed to St. Norbert.

Mia MattinglyLincoln-Way Central, senior, middle hitter: Had 222 kills and 81 blocks. All-conference. All-tournament at Plainfield North.

Mila PopovicMarian Catholic, senior, outside hitter: Had 139 kills and 135 digs. All-conference. All-tournament at Rich Township.

Ellery ReesMother McAuley, junior, middle hitter: Had 148 kills, 173 blocks and 24 aces.

LaDonna TranthamHomewood-Flossmoor, sophomore, right-side hitter: Had 241 kills, 53 blocks and 178 digs.

Elise WardMarist, senior, right-side hitter: Had 268 kills, 57 blocks and 201 digs. All-conference.

Lincoln-Way East’s Ava Nepkin (10) hits over the top of Homewood-Flossmoor’s Emma Dieringer (13) during the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional Championship match on Thursday, Oct, 27, 2022. (John Smierciak/Daily Southtown)

Evelyn Blacha, Reavis, junior, outside hitter; CJ Blum, St. Laurence, senior, setter; Lexi Byas, Lincoln-Way East, junior, libero; Keely Colyer, Chicago Christian, senior, setter; Elayna Davidson, Marist, freshman, libero; Ellie Blotnik, Joliet Catholic, sophomore, outside hitter; Olivia Klapp, Mother McAuley, senior, setter; Payton Mandac, Providence, junior, outside hitter; Maeve Moonan, Mother McAuley, senior, middle hitter; Keira O’Donnell, Lemont, sophomore, middle hitter; Chidera Ozoh, Homewood-Flossmoor, senior, middle hitter; Alyssa Teske, Lincoln-Way Central, junior, setter/right-side hitter.