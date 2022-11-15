Intramurals are Back in Action

“Kicking grass” after winning Intramural flag football. Photo by Austin Zavatsky.

Fall intramurals are underway here at Snow and have been barreling through the season as there’s only a couple weeks left. The sports for this semester are Volleyball, Walleyball, Flag Football, Softball, Men’s Basketball & co-ed, Pickleball, and even includes a spikeball tournament. With those on the way students here at Snow have an opportunity to take part in competitive recreational sports while not exactly competing at the Collegiate level.

Braden Johnson, a student here at Snow that is on an Intramural Basketball team says, “I love intramurals because it gives me the chance to still play my favorite sports competitively after high school and on top of that it’s a good way to get some exercise and lose some extra calories.”

Unfortunately, pickleball is canceled for the rest of the semester due to winter closing in, but sign up for team indoor pickleball on January 1st for winter semester of intramurals.

Snow’s intramurals is also putting together a spikeball tournament on November 10th and 17th for anyone interested in that, registration is open now until it closes on November 3rd.

The First and second day of January is when you can start signing up for winter intramurals which include Womens and co-ed basketball, co-ed indoor soccer, indoor advanced and intermediate pickleball, and advanced/intermediate volleyball.

Intramurals are a great way to get out there and be active, meet new people, and have fun. The sports here are meant to Foster inclusion so even if you haven’t played before and you want to get some friends together and give it a try.

Come sign up for winter intramurals and have fun playing the sports that you love and remember the Winner gets a t-shirt.