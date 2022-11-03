Interwoven Expressions returning for the 37th annual fiber arts show

Open Audio Article Player

Handmade items, all with a common thread – fiber – will again draw hundreds to Chesterton for the 37th annual Interwoven Expressions fiber arts exhibit and sale, Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 am to 5 pm at Sand Creek Country Club.

This unique gathering of 24 juried artists attracts people from all over the Lake Michigan area who spin, dye, weave, felt, knit, quilt, stitch and tat their unique and original creations from any kind of fiber. Shoppers will find holiday ornaments, baskets, one-of-a-kind apparel, baskets, home décor, and gifts.

This year, three of the artists are from Chesterton and one from Porter. Judy Spiering, a fabric Collage artist, joins other Chesterton artists Kathy Sherrard, who makes art and apparel from her handpainted silk; and Peggy Reed, who sews and felts her hand-woven fabric; and Dawn Sorenson, a yarn dyer from Porter. The 20 other artists hail from Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Chicago, Lafayette, La Porte, and several other Northwest Indiana cities.

This eclectic gathering of 24 artists includes award-winning leaders in their respective techniques. Several teach and demonstrate their specialty, and some have been published.